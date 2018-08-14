Plans are underway to transform the former Imperial Room adjacent to the Five Happiness Restaurant at 3511 S. Carrollton Ave. into an IHOP restaurant, city records show.
The property’s owners, Ruby Enterprises LLC, filed plans with the city on Friday to renovate the exterior and interior of the building into an IHOP.
Ruby Enterprises purchased the property in June for $1.4 million, Orleans Parish land records show. The limited-liability company is registered to Nadia Esmail, a local IHOP franchisee.
The restaurant chain also has a location on Canal Street.