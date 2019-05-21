Ed Webb, who has been the head of the World Trade Center Kentucky for 11 years, has been named as the chief executive officer of the World Trade Center New Orleans.
Webb replaces Caitlin Cain, who stepped down as CEO of the World Trade Center in January after she won a Fulbright Scholarship.
Tom Spiers, chairman of the World Trade Center New Orleans board, said the organization was pleased to attract someone of Webb’s talents to lead the organization.
“Ed brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience in developing impactful programs to assist businesses in navigating the international trade landscape and in working collaboratively with other economic development and public organizations,” Spiers said.
While Webb headed up the Kentucky World Trade Center, which is based in Louisville, he helped establish a partnership with the University of Kentucky’s Gatton College of Business and Economics to design and provide international training and certification to MBA candidates. He also established the Global Executive Forum Series, which provided high-level information and networking to recognize the growing role of women in international trade.
Webb, a native of Louisville, earned a bachelor’s in business from the University of Louisville and a master’s in business from Bellarmine University in Louisville. He will start working in New Orleans in mid-June.