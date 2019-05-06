Park Hotels & Resorts, which owns the Hilton Riverside in New Orleans, said Monday that it is buying for $2.7 billion Chesapeake Lodging Trust, which owns Le Meridien and W hotels in the French Quarter.
Separately, Park, which is based in Tysons, Virginia said it had sold its 317-room Hilton New Orleans Airport hotel, together with its 274-room Embassy Suites in Parsippany, New Jersey, for a combined $75 million.
The purchase of Arlington, Virginia-based Chesapeake, which Park said is expected to be completed in the second half of the year, will add about 500 rooms to Park's New Orleans hotel portfolio, plus about 22,000 square feet of meeting space.
The Hilton Riverside at 2 Poydras Street, is the city's largest hotel by rooms, at 1,622, and the third largest in terms of meeting space, with 130,000 square feet.
Park also said on Monday that revenue at the Hilton Riverside, which is one of the top 10 in its 51-hotel portfolio, was up by 10% in the first three months of the year. It said that revenue-per-available-room, or RevPAR, was up 1.9%, with the increase "primarily due to strong group demand."
Overall, Park's revenue fell $9 million, or about 1%, and its net income was down 35%, at $97 million, in the first quarter. It said strong results in San Francisco and New Orleans were offset by weaker numbers for its large Hawaii and Chicago hotels.
The Park group has been selling off some of its "non-core" hotels so that it can concentrate on its largest 10, which account for more than 70% of its revenue. As well as the Hilton New Orleans Airport and the New Jersey hotel sales, the company said it also sold hotels in Phoenix, Arizona and Nuremburg, Germany during the first quarter.