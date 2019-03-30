A couple of Tulane post-graduate students won the $50,000 grand prize at the finale of this year's New Orleans Entrepreneur Week, with their pitch for RentCheck, a start-up that aims to eliminate tenant-landlord friction over security deposits.
The pitch contest capped off the 11th year of the event, which this year was co-produced by New Orleans start-up incubator Idea Village and Tulane's A.B. Freeman School of Business. Early indicators pointed to number of attendees at this year's event topping last year's record of 2,000, nearly half of whom were entrepreneurs seeking funding, said Camille Rome, spokesperson for the event.
Lydia Winkler and Marco Nelson delivered a slick pitch for their app that allows both renter and landlord to do a virtual walk-through and sign-off on time-stamped pictures showing the condition of the property at start and finish of the lease.
They then handled a tough Q&A, in the style of the television show Shark Tank, from a panel of experienced investors that included Jim Coulter, the billionaire founder of TPG Capital, Shelly Porges, founder of the Billion Dollar Fund, aimed at helping women entrepreneurs raise money, and Patrick Comer, founder and CEO of Lucid, New Orleans' most successful recent tech company.
Coulter, for example, quizzed the pair on whether their app was the basis for a fully-fledged company or just a nice feature that could be easily replicated by Zillow or some other company in the business. But they described a strategy to solve a laundry list of tenant-landlord problems, as well as offer escrow account services, that could attract large property companies, banks and others as partners rather than competitors.
In the end, it was an open-invitation audience at the Ace Hotel that decided the winner by electronic vote, with RentCheck beating out West Monroe-native Josh Johnston's pitch for TrayAway, which is an app for hotels to facilitate quick room service clear-away, and Vignesh Krishnan, a former Lucid employee who pitched a data-filtering product for the market research industry.
"Marco has been here in New Orleans eight years and I've been here four and we're committed to growing our business as part of the New Orleans start-up community," Winkler said. The prize money will go part way toward their goal of raising $150,000 in capital to fund their next phase of growth.
"The pitches keep getting better and better, and it was great this year that we had companies from the hospitality industry, as well as property and data security," said Coulter, adding that a winning (or losing) pitch is only the start and noting that Lucid was only a runner-up in the first Entrepreneur Week event.
"In a long investing career, what I've learned is that you don't get married after the first date and you don't invest in a start-up after a 10-minute pitch," Coulter said.