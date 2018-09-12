Online retail giant Amazon will begin delivering Whole Foods Market products through Prime Now in New Orleans and nine other U.S. cities starting Wednesday.
In New Orleans, Amazon customers can shop through Prime Now for thousands of items from the grocery store, including produce, bakery, dairy, meat and seafood, as well as floral and everyday staples, the company said Wednesday.
Delivery from Whole Foods Market is available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. In some cases, the items can be delivered in an hour.
Alcohol delivery is not available in New Orleans, the company said.
The new delivery launched earlier this year, and Amazon plans to expand it across the U.S. throughout 2018.
Amazon acquired Whole Foods last year.