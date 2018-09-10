The University of New Orleans reported Monday that student enrollment rose this semester for the first time in nine years, as university leaders work to rebound from tepid enrollment numbers that fell to a five-decade low in 2017.
UNO’s enrollment rose to 8,151 students for the fall semester, up 2.4 percent from the 7,964 students enrolled at the same point last fall, according to UNO’s latest figures.
Overall, the number of undergraduates at the Lakefront school increased by 1.8 percent, while graduate enrollment rose 4.8 percent, according to the figures. UNO said it had the largest year-to-year percentage increase in undergraduate students since 2006.
The news marked the culmination of an aggressive campaign to bolster UNO’s enrollment undertaken by school’s second-year president, John Nicklow, including efforts to "rebrand" the school to attract potential applicants who live outside the region by tapping into the national appeal of living in a city like New Orleans.
As UNO's provost, a position he held for nearly a year before being tapped in in 2016 to head the Lakefront school, Nicklow used a direct-mail recruiting initiative to target a half-million students who had recently taken the ACT exam in order to get UNO on the radar of prospective applicants across the country.
“These enrollment figures are the byproduct of a lot of hard work from our staff and faculty, and I could not be more proud,” Nicklow said in a statement Monday, He added that the latest figures “are the byproduct of a lot of hard work from our staff and faculty, and I could not be more proud.”
“They demonstrate that there is a growing awareness of the fantastic opportunities that exist at the University of New Orleans,” he said. “They also show that we are not sacrificing quality for quantity with our new students. This is another crucial sign of the University’s growing momentum.”
Last year’s enrollment marked UNO’s lowest figure since 1967. The school had 17,142 students registered before Hurricane Katrina devastated the region in 2005.