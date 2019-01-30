Denver-based Stonebridge Companies has acquired the 280-room Embassy Suites by Hilton New Orleans Convention Center hotel on Julia Street, the company said Wednesday.
Stonebridge bought the property in partnership with an affiliate of Walton Street Capital LLC. It is the first property Stonebridge owns in New Orleans.
The price was not disclosed, and it's not clear when the sale occurred. The hotel is located near the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
Stonebridge, a privately-owned hotel operator, owns 60 hotels throughout the U.S., including two other Embassy Suites properties. Walton Street Capital is a private equity real estate investment firm based in Chicago.