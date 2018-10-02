The Idea Village and Shell are partnering to launch an energy-focused business incubator and accelerator program.
The program will begin in December with an Energy Innovator Bootcamp, putting entrepreneurs through an intensive process to test their product’s commercial potential in the marketplace. From there, the Idea Village will select teams to advance to a 16-week accelerator program, designed to help them turn their concept into a business that can be scaled up.
The accelerator program, which will begin in January and run through April, is designed to help participating entrepreneurs take their companies to the next level by honing their innovation, validating their business model, building a market-ready product and developing customer traction.
By April, some participants will be invited to participate in Shell's GameChanger program and be eligible to receive up to $400,000 over two years to advance their technology to proof of concept to a commercial product option.
The initiative will focus on two key energy needs: underground piping inspection and robotics automation.
Applications are being accepted through Nov. 2.
The Idea Village has also launched its core IDEAx Accelerator Program, a 16-week program for growth-oriented startups with innovative, technology-enabled business models. That initiative also begins in January. Applications will be accepted until Nov. 8.
The Idea Village is a New Orleans nonprofit that works to identify and support local entrepreneurs. Its website is ideavillage.org.