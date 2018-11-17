A popular New Orleans funk band is negotiating with Tipitina's owner Ronald Von Kurnatowski to buy the popular live music venue in the midst of a raft of accusations that Von Kurnatowski defrauded investors of hundreds of thousands and perhaps millions of dollars, according to a WWL-TV report.

The report said several sources close to the negotiation say Galactic, a popular funk band with deep ties to Tipitina's, is in negotiations with Von Kurnatowski.

The report said several potential buyers have expressed interest in buying Tipitina's, which Von Kurnatowski bought in 1996, but sources associated with the club have said they hope Galactic is able to finalize a deal to keep the music venue alive as a cultural touchstone in New Orleans' live music scene.

Members of Galactic declined to confirm that a deal was in the works, and Von Kurnatowski declined to confirm a deal was imminent or say if Galactic was involved. He did, however, say selling Tipitina's was "an open question."

Von Kurnatowski had two lawsuits filed against him recently, accusing him bilking investors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in what one of the suits describes as a "Ponzi scheme."

Von Kurnatowski said in a lengthy interview Friday that his accusers "don't have the full information, which they will be provided with shortly, and then they'll see the error of their claim."

Read WWL-TV's full report here.