Construction began this week on an 88-room hotel at Fremaux Park, a mixed-use development surrounding the sprawling Fremaux Town Center retail development on the south end of Slidell, according to a news release.
The Springhill Suites by Marriott hotel is projected to open at the end of 2020, according to Q Hotels and Stirling Properties.
Q Hotels, a hospitality development and management company based in LaPlace, previously purchased the 1.87-acre parcel of land, that will the the site of the 57,000 square foot, four-story hotel under the Marriott flag.
The hotel will be on the south side of the W-14 canal at the corner of Ruth Garrett Way and Bill Garrett Road.
Q Hotels’ development arm, Velocity Builders, is the contractor and developer of the project. Q Hotel Management, which owns and manages 12 hotels across Louisiana and Texas along with multifamily and retail properties, will handle hotel operations, according to the news release.
The project is the first hotel for Fremaux Park, the 350-acre mixed use development at the southwest corner of Interstate 10 and Fremaux Avenue. The park has one apartment complex with another under construction and a restaurant. Dana Inc. Service and Assembly Center is also under construction.