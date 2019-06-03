University Medical Center New Orleans, the region's only Level 1 trauma center, has hired a new CEO to run the 2,600-person teaching hospital.
Danny Hardman, a native of Benton, Louisiana, replaces Bill Masterson, who had run UMC since June 2016.
UMC's $1.2 billion complex opened in August 2015 as part of the city's new Mid-City "medical district," located between Canal Street and Tulane Avenue.
Masterson in January started in a newly created role as CEO of LCMC Market, running the LCMC system's four adult hospitals and acting as second-in-command to LCMC's CEO Greg Feirn.
LCMC Health was started in 2009 by Feirn to run Children's Hospital New Orleans and now also operates New Orleans East Hospital, Touro Infirmary and West Jefferson Medical Center as well as UMC.
Hardman, who has degrees in nursing and business administration from Grambling State and Centenary College, respectively, started his career 20 years ago at Christus Schumpert Health System in Shreveport and was most recently chief operating officer at Christus Spohn Health System in Dallas.
He said his mandate at UMC is to continue to expand the staff and services, as well as the center's training facilities for doctors and nurses.
"UMC was built to grow," Hardman said. "This hospital is going to run a long time, and the main reason they hired me is to ensure sustainability — how from an operational capacity point of view do we keep pace with the city as it continues to grow."
Under the previous CEO, the staff grew from 2,200 to 2,600, including more than 630 physicians. Hardman said UMC's plans include a current drive to hire an additional 100 nurses, as well as to expand services such as respiratory therapy and those offered by its new ambulatory surgical center.
Under Masterson, UMC opened its Burn Center, the only one of its kind in the region, and added new programs for heart treatment (transcatheter aortic valve replacement), cancer treatment (hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy) and surgical weight loss.
Another area targeted for expansion is behavioral health treatment, which includes mental health and substance abuse treatment. Expansion of behavioral health services was identified in UMC's triennial audit as a top priority, together with patient health literacy and better access.
The Metropolitan Hospital Council of New Orleans, the local regulator, is required under the Affordable Care Act to commission the audit.