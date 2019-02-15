GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi officials say they have voided an incentive deal with Louisiana shipbuilder Edison Chouest because planned investments in a shipyard and hiring by a subsidiary never occurred.
Mississippi Development Authority spokeswoman Melissa Scallan said Mississippi's deal with Edison Chouest Offshore of Cut Off expired Dec. 31. Scallan said the company's Topship subsidiary missed a deadline to invest $68 million and work toward hiring 1,000 workers in Gulfport. The project was announced in February 2016, with construction proposed within 18 months.
Scallan said Topship proposed cutting the investment to $34 million and 250 jobs, but state law requires the higher numbers to get the incentives.
Scallan said Mississippi never paid any of the $36 million it promised.
The Mississippi State Port Authority spent $32 million to buy 116 acres. Port director Jonathan Daniels said Topship paid $16 million of that and is making monthly lease payments of $85,000, plus interest.
Topship had proposed shipbuilding and in 2016 said the property was large enough to support other facets of the offshore industry, mentioning its potential use as a center for spare parts for deepwater energy exploration, staging areas for deepwater projects, and subsea construction, repairs and maintenance, and even recreational yacht building.