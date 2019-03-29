ST. CHARLES
Transfers for March 4-8
AMA
401 Kennedy Street: $148,000, Bertrand Claude Vicks Jr. and Tosha Lynn Kish Vicks to Lloynikka D. Williams.
BOUTTE
88 Boutte Estates Drive: $170,530, DSLD Homes, LLC to Carol Louise Etter and John Karl Etter.
DES ALLEMANDS
152 Kinler Road: Donation, Clarabel Crochet Morgan to Nelson J. Crochet Jr.
DESTREHAN
202 Dunleith Drive: $215,000, Brian Segrave Fogarty, Ryne David Fogarty, and Shelby Marie Fogarty to Derek T. Maxie and Lindsay Riviere Maxie.
352 Longwood Drive: $230,000, Sheri Robles Simoneaux and Sheldon Sidney Simoneaux Jr. to Nicholas C. Swiber.
304 Madewood Drive: $252,304, Kristin Marie Anderson Thieler and Fray Michael Paul Thieler to Georgia K. Bagley.
224 Murray Hill Drive: $170,000, Gayle Lovetro Simoneaux to Sheri Robles Simoneaux and Sheldon S. Simoneaux Jr.
122 Nottaway Drive: $276,900, Juan H. Sarabia and Donna Gardner Sarabia to Michael Edward Brandsetter.
314 Nottaway Drive: $270,000, Kevin A. Barrett and Ashley Jeslin Barrett to Nikki Gauthe Buis.
LULING
Ashton Plantation, Phase 2-A, Square 11, Lot 22: $79,000, Ashton Plantation Estates, LLC to Chad D. Dufrene and Tara Gisclair Dufrene.
208 Barton Avenue: $85,000, The Joint Succession of Robert H. Beck and Virginia Beck to Elray J. Boudreaux Jr.
204 Bethany Drive: $309,000, Brad Joseph Fonseca and Lani Roussel Fonseca to Shawn P. Adams and Sherry Estey Adams.
20 Cathy Drive: Donation, Hunter Thomas Harmon to John Thomas Harmon IV.
203 Fifth Street: $206,000, Renee Fourroux Kinler to Russell Diggs.
212 Lac Segnette Drive: Donation, Kenneth M. Gagliano to Caitlin Gilbert Gagliano.
603 Lakewood Drive: $340,000, Seth Garrette Dufrene to Lani Roussel Fonseca and Brad Joseph Fonseca.
202 St. John Street: $212,000, Shawn Paul Adams and Sherry Estey Adams to Charles C. Adolph III and Jenni Adolph Barrette.
Sunset Ridge Development, La Pature Ranchettes, Lot 7: Donation, James Jack Scholl III to Stephanie Scholl.
ST. ROSE
17 Corral Lane: $155,000, Nicholas C. Swiber to Robert William Albert Jehle.
112 Jane Lane: $149,000, Richson Jones Nabor to Jillian Elisabeth Chrisman and Ricky Christopher Theriot.