From the deck of a Port of New Orleans fire boat, puttering downriver along an 11-mile stretch of the Mississippi River from just above the Crescent City Connection bridge to the Meraux buoys, it's only too apparent how the historically high and fast-running river is affecting commerce on it.
As the boat made its way downriver this past week, Adm. Karl Schultz, the 26th commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard who was aboard for a tour of the port, asked Michael Bopp, president of the Crescent River Port Pilots Association, to describe what it’s like to do his job.
“Imagine you’re driving a truck up your street and you’re trying to park it in your driveway, but the road you’re driving on is moving underneath you at a slow walking pace,” said Bopp, the head of a group representing the towboat operators who guide 6,000 oceangoing vessels between New Orleans and the Gulf every year. “Now, imagine that it’s moving about three or four times that pace.”
Instead of a current of 1 to 2 mph, the historically high river is speeding along at more like 6 mph. That not only makes it harder for navigators, it makes it more dangerous, requiring a slowdown in traffic.
At river mile marker 86.5, crews working for Associated Terminals operate 168-foot-high floating Gottwald cranes. Water rushes past at about four times its normal speed as they offload bulk cargo from both sides of a ship moored in 25 feet of water.
During the tour, Schultz also pointed to tugboats gingerly pushing out a barge laden with a huge cylindrical cargo resembling a 10-ton septic tank. The device, made in India, is a 32-foot-diameter coking unit used to refine heavy crude oil. It is on its way to Marathon Petroleum's giant plant at Garyville, 50 miles upriver. In the fast water, the load requires not only two tugs pushing from behind but an additional tug guiding alongside.
The Coast Guard directs these vessels much like air traffic controllers from its New Orleans station at Federal City on the West Bank. That station, in turn, is linked to the Coast Guard's national navigation center in Alexandria, Virginia.
Rear Adm. Paul Thomas, the commander of the Coast Guard's 8th District, which covers 26 states in the middle of the country, including the Gulf Coast, said the Coast Guard is trying to keep up with the needs of river commerce that is growing and becoming more complex. He said that river navigation is only now moving from paper-based charts to an electronic system.
"There’s better ways to do it than have Coast Guard people look at cameras and talk on the radio; there’s more automated systems that we could use," he said, noting it was only in September that the Coast Guard officially approved the use of electronic charts on the river.
"Think about Waze on the water, telling you what you're about to encounter, where the currents are bad, where buoys are missing," he said, referring to the popular software app that alerts drivers to things like tire blowouts and cars parked on highway shoulders.
The Coast Guard is trying to move from a manual system to one more like Waze to cover the 25,000 miles of inland and coastal waterways it patrols, with a priority for the hyper-busy territory covered by the New Orleans sector.
But its immediate priorities are old-school, Thomas said. With the floods in the upper Great Plains, all of the Coast Guard's fixed buoys used for navigational aids on the upper Mississippi, Missouri and Arkansas rivers were lost.
While those rivers are closed to commercial traffic because of the flooding, Thomas said they'll need to repair all of the buoys, but "the ships that rebuild those aids are on average 55 years old."
While this year's river floods have cost billions of dollars in damage to farmland and river infrastructure, it is more difficult to put a dollar amount on the commerce lost at ports like New Orleans, which is the nation's busiest in terms of cargo tonnage handled annually.
Brandy Christian, CEO of the Port of New Orleans, said the flooding has clearly crimped business for the port this year, just as U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods held it back last year on break-bulk cargo, especially steel. And container ships are carrying fewer containers so they can make it under the New Orleans bridges when the river is so high.
"Many of those vessels have had to come in loaded light," Christian said. "So how do you track that? Sometimes those containers will catch up, but other times they say, 'Forget it, I'm going to unload it in the Bahamas.' It'll never come back to New Orleans."
The river will eventually come down. The latest forecast is that the level in New Orleans will be low enough by mid-July that the Coast Guard can close the Bonnet Carre Spillway gates that have been diverting water into Lake Pontchartrain. But the spillway has already smashed the previous record of being open for 75 days in 1973. It will roll past 100 days open this year at the end of June.
Schultz wants to use the attention that the record-breaking floodwaters are garnering to raise awareness about the Coast Guard’s role as traffic cop trying to keep river traffic flowing, and to bolster his case for more funding.
The Coast Guard, which is not part of the Department of Defense but falls under Homeland Security, often risks being overlooked when budget season arrives. Last year, the military services under DoD got a 12% budgetary bump, while the Coast Guard had to make do with 4%.
“This is an opportunity to tie the Coast Guard to the $5.4 trillion of economic activity annually that happens on America’s waterways and to say, ‘Hey, the Coast Guard is relevant to this conversation,' ” Schultz said.
Schultz and other Coast Guard leaders also want to use the attention to point to the broader need for infrastructure spending, which also often gets overlooked when there isn't an immediate emergency at hand.
Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said he intends to use his position as president of the National Lieutenant Governors Association to push for a resolution to get permanent funding for lower Mississippi River dredging.
"Twenty-two out of the last 23 years, we've had to bite our fingernails and fight to get emergency money to dredge the river to keep commerce going," Nungesser said. "That ought to be an automatic."
Groups like the Waterways Council Inc., which lobbies for commercial inland waterway interests, are trying to focus attention on the gap between waterways infrastructure spending proposed by Congress and that in the Trump Administration's budget. While there is haggling over the funding every year, the gap between the Army Corps' annual civil works budget and what's in the president's budget has doubled to $2.5 billion under President Donald Trump.
Waterways Council spokesperson Deb Calhoun said her members have been pushing for creative ways to get around the political logjam to fund 25 critical river infrastructure projects they've identified.
A deal to fund the replacement of the 80-year-old Chickamauga lock, north of Chattanooga, Tennessee, gives her hope that other projects can also finally get moving.
The most important of these in Louisiana, and one of the most critical national projects, is the Inner Harbor Navigation Canal, often known as the Industrial Canal. The 100-year-old, 74-foot-wide passage that connects Mississippi River shipping to Lake Pontchartrain is one of the most important commercial inland waterway hubs in the country, officials have long said.
For Capt. Kristi Luttrell, the commander of the Coast Guard's New Orleans sector and the point person for managing traffic in the area, a closure of the Industrial Canal is one of the nightmares she works diligently to avert.
"As captain of the port, disruptions to the marine transportation system are something I have to manage every day," she said.