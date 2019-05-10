ST. CHARLES
Transfers for April 15-19
BOUTTE
78 Boutte Estates Drive: $180,275, DSLD Home, LLC to Jasmine Lynnyelle Jackson.
336 River Ridge Drive: $195,000, Cody A. LaBorde and Natalie Hayes LaBorde to Alexis Alick Nunez.
129 Sam Street: $149,900, Darryl J. Champagne and Cindy Adams Champagne to Antoine Pierre Alexander.
DES ALLEMANDS
120 Schaubhut Lane: $112,000, Curry A. Schaubhut, Todd C. Schaubhut, Gannon Paul Estay, Abby Rae Bevill Scott, and Tony John Bevill to Magan Catherine Bevill.
128 and 130 Sunshine Drive: $72,000, Breaux's Total Health and Fitness, LLC to Guidry Subdivision.
Sunset Drainage District, Lot C6: $60,000, Frickey Brothers Constructions, Inc. to Stanley J. Foster and Ruth Folse Foster.
DESTREHAN
315 Amelia Street: $49,600, Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC to CMN Investments, LLC.
Destrehan Plantation Estates, Audubon Place, Lot 25: $90,500, Destrehan Plantation Development, LLC to Audubon Place 9, LLC.
HAHNVILLE
315 South Fashion Boulevard: $33,350, Ryan P. Scott to Nicole Kern Scott.
LULING
301 Lac Cypriere Drive: $410,000, A Plus Construction, LLC to Joshua D. Mann and Lindsey Bourgeois Mann.
311 Lac Cypriere Drive: $320,000, Patricia Marek Morvant and Warren J. Morvant to Daniel Devillier and Victoria Immethum.
323 Wanda Street: $150,000, Alisa Victoria Savoie-Clarke, Blayne Lee Savoie, Mystie Nicole Savoie and Rebecca Savoie Garcia to Barrios Builders, LLC.
308 Saint Nicholas Street: $212,000, Deborah Anderson Harris Deister to Logan Antony Guillot and Heather Marie Guillot.
PARADIS
178 Wisner Street: $173,500, Terence P. Bergeron to Alicia W. Beyl.
ST. ROSE
127 Jane Lane: $106,231.28, Standard Mortgage Corporation to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
UNKNOWN
A certain lot: or parcel of land, situated in the Parish of st. Charles, on the right bank of the Mississippi River, measuring 92 and 2/3 feet front on the Public Road, extending in the depth to said river, bounded on the upper line by the property of L. Preston Madere, and on the lower by the property of Edmond Thompson. $10, Margaret Gaudet Conklin to Janet Conklin Emery and John H. Emery.