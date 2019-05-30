Louisiana's restrictive abortion law has put local businesses and the groups who try to attract investment to New Orleans on edge, raising fears about a backlash from companies, workers and visitors who may see it as a blemish when deciding whether to move to the city.
On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the so-called fetal heartbeat bill, a controversial measure which would ban abortions in Louisiana at about six weeks of pregnancy and makes no exceptions for victims of rape and incest.
With a backlash brewing against out-of-state investment in Georgia, Alabama and other states that have passed similar laws, officials fear that the law could make it harder to attract companies to locate in Louisiana. And business owners, particularly those in the tech sector, say New Orleans' image could suffer among the younger, typically more liberal workers they hope to attract, making it harder to hire.
Major media companies that film in Louisiana, including Comcast Corp.'s NBCUniversal, have already voiced concerns about future productions. And officials at New Orleans' Ernest N. Morial Convention Center are also keeping watch on how the law may impact the city's convention business.
Michael Hecht, executive director of GNO Inc., spends his days promoting New Orleans to major employers who are comparing New Orleans to other cities like Nashville or Atlanta as they look to expand operations. He said the region could lose out on future deals because of the new law.
"This legislation has the potential to impact economic development in Greater New Orleans, as we have heard concerns from companies both considering our region and those already located here," Hecht said.
The law, passed by a Republican controlled legislature and signed by Louisiana's Democrat, anti-abortion governor, will almost certainly be challenged in court. It also wouldn't come into effect unless a similar Mississippi law survives legal challenges.
Nevertheless, the main worry for tech executives is the damage to the state's image in the eyes of potential recruits, who tend to be younger and more liberal, according to Matt Findley, who runs a video-game production unit in New Orleans.
"In the four years I've been here, I've worked very hard with everyone at GNO and (Louisiana Economic Development) to help grow the tech sector and make this a tech hub of the south; and now, to be honest, I’m kind of embarrassed," said Findley, New Orleans President of inXile Entertainment, which is based in Newport Beach, California and owned by Microsoft Corp. "I don't need anymore roadblocks and challenges when I'm trying to bring people here to work with us."
InXile employs 30 people at its studios on Oak Street in the Carrollton neighborhood. Findley is worried people will decide to leave.
"The type of people we hire are very progressive," Findley said. "They are choosing to work here because they like this city but to hear our legislators are trying to undo laws from 50 years ago...Do I blame our female employees for saying at some point, 'screw this, I'm taking a job in California'?"
Another tech firm, Boston-based gamemaker The Molasses Flood, was being wooed by development agencies to come to the city. That could now be in doubt.
"I've frequently thought about opening a second office in New Orleans, but there's no way I'd live in a place that supports this, nor ask it of those on my team," the company's founder, Forrest Dowling, tweeted after the law passed.
In an interview, Dowling said that the people he tries to recruit want to live "in a place that is steeped in culture like New Orleans," adding that the city also offers attractive economic incentives for tech companies and is considerably warmer than Boston.
"But if I’m trying to recruit people to a state that has legislation on its books that is hostile to women and their autonomy over their own bodies, I imagine that would be very difficult. There are other places I can open an office," Dowling said.
Groups advocating for abortion access argue that the state laws are part of a broad strategy by anti-abortion activists to eat away at reproductive rights nationwide. As well as threatened company boycotts and online campaigns to pressure companies headquartered in the states passing restrictive abortion measures, there has also been a preponderance of social media posts of people saying they would stay away from the states that have have passed the legislation.
This is a worry for the hotel and hospitality industry, as well as the important convention business. At its monthly meeting on Wednesday, with final passage of the law looming, the board overseeing the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center asked management to monitor the potential effects.
"Controversial legislation has affected convention groups' willingness to hold their annual conventions in cities or states that pass legislation that is in conflict with their guiding principles or business philosophies," said Michael Sawaya, president and general manager of the Convention Center, referring to the boycotts over controversial legislation in Indiana and North Carolina over bathroom access for transgender people.
"It is too new of an issue for us to have any history on (it, but) we will monitor it so that we can quantify and report the effect on business in the future," he said.
The Convention Center also has been trying to book a diverse range of new clients, including Amazon and Microsoft and recently has booked The National LGBTQ Creating Change Task Force conference for 2022.
Sarah Massey, a spokeswoman for the LGBTQ Task Force, said the organization is still not firm about its New Orleans plans, but she said that one of her group's goals is to offer support in places where they feel there is a need for greater activism on issues important to the members.
"We lift up local organizers and activists, elevate the profile of the local LGBTQ community and organizations, and highlight the successes and challenges of their work. There is value in us showing up in places that need us most," Massey said.
Essence Banks, president of the New Orleans Multicultural Tourism Network and a promoter of this year's Essence Festival, says she also hopes people will see New Orleans as distinct from the legislation.
"It's a very complex issue and I know folks like myself and in the tourism industry are staying close to it and we're working very hard with the Essence Festival team to make sure there is no fallout form the artists," Banks said. This year's festival, running July 5th to 7th, includes Michelle Obama and Mary J. Blige.
The television and production business is also vulnerable. On Thursday, Comcast's NBCUniversal said via a statement that “if any of these laws are upheld, it would strongly impact our decision-making on where we produce our content in the future.” The company joins Netflix, Disney and WarnerMedia which all have voiced similar sentiments.
The focus of the Hollywood studios' backlash has initially been on Georgia's $10 billion television and film production industry, but Louisiana's film and TV production business also is now seen as vulnerable.
Of the companies that have voiced concerns about the law, several are currently filming in the state. Disney is filming Sulphur Springs in New Orleans. The upcoming production of The Purge, Season Two, also filmed in New Orleans, is a production of USA Network, a division of NBCUniversal, as is the drug-dealer themed drama Queen of the South, Season Four.
Chris Stelly, executive director of Louisiana Entertainment, a division of Louisiana Economic Development that promotes film and television production in the state, declined to comment directly on the potential impact on the law.
"We remain focused on attracting new entertainment jobs for Louisiana residents and supplier opportunities for Louisiana’s small businesses," he said in an e-mail.
LED estimates that film and television industry generated spending of nearly $460 million in Louisiana last year.
Supporters of the abortion law maintain that they must follow their principles and Edwards repeated before signing the law that he has always been an anti-abortion politician.
State Sen. John Milkovich, also a Democrat, who represents a district in the northwest of the state, was one of the bill's sponsors. He said after passage of the bill: "States across the nation are saying, ‘We are no longer going to devalue life. We are going to acknowledge the sanctity of human life."