The New Orleans region added 12,200 jobs in November compared to the year before, the biggest increase in employment among Louisiana’s nine metro areas.
Eight of the nine added jobs over the year in November, with Houma-Thibodaux posting a loss. Overall, the state has gained 20,700 jobs since November 2017, bringing the total number of nonfarm jobs in Louisiana to just over 2 million, according to figures released Thursday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted. This is the 14th consecutive month of year-over-year employment increases.
The Crescent City’s nonfarm employment rose to 589,600 in November. Construction added 3,700 jobs; the hospital sector, 2,800; leisure and hospitality, 1,900; transportation, warehousing and utilities, 1,800; and manufacturing, 1,100. Administrative and support services jobs fell by 1,000 jobs, while state government lost 600.
The New Orleans unemployment rate rose to 4.2 percent from 4 percent last year. That's better than the state unemployment rate of 4.5 percent during November, which was 4.2 percent a year ago.
The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.5 percent in November, down from 3.9 percent a year ago.
BATON ROUGE: The capital region added 5,700 jobs in November compared to the year before, the ninth month in a row the area has posted a year-to-year gain in employment. Nonfarm employment rose to 415,800 jobs in November. Baton Rouge gained 4,000 construction jobs over the year; 2,100 education and health service jobs; and 1,600 professional, scientific and technical services jobs. It lost 1,200 leisure and hospitality jobs and 1,000 retail trade jobs.
The area's unemployment rate was 4 percent, up from 3.7 percent in November 2017.
LAFAYETTE: The Acadiana region increased by 1,200 jobs from November 2017 to 202,900. Mining and logging, which includes the oil and gas sector, dropped by 700 jobs. The region added 1,100 service-providing jobs, while manufacturing added 700 jobs in the goods-producing sector. The unemployment rate was up slightly to 4.5 percent from 4.4 percent a year earlier.
OTHER METRO AREAS: Lake Charles added 3,600 jobs over the year to 121,400. It was the 89th consecutive month of over-the-year job gains and the biggest percentage increase of any metro area in the state. Hammond added 800 jobs to 47,800; Monroe, 800 jobs to 80,100; Shreveport-Bossier City, 500 jobs to 180,000; and Alexandria, 100 jobs to 62,500. Houma-Thibodaux was down 900 jobs to 85,500.