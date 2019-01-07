Tulane University’s A.B. Freeman School of Business announced a new Entrepreneurial Hospitality program in its Stewart Center for Executive Education being housed in the New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute at the corner of Howard Avenue and Carondolet Street.
The program will include a new Master of Management in Entrepreneurial Hospitality, intensive seminar courses and options for graduate students and working professionals to earn a concentration in entrepreneurial hospitality with their Masters of Business Administration.
Ti Martin, co-founder of the hospitality institute and a co-owner of Commander's Palace, said putting Tulane in the institute building made sense because of the important role the hospitality industry plays in the city.
“We are excited about the potential for partnering with the Freeman School to create new executive education offerings that leverage the city’s hospitality sector and hospitality-related organizations,” Martin said.
Classes begin in the building this week.