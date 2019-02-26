Pan-American Life Insurance Group on Tuesday reported net income for 2018 decreased 5 percent to $73 million, due to lower realized gains versus 2017.
The New Orleans-based life, accident and health insurer said its pre-tax operating earnings increased 6 percent in 2018 to a record $93 million, with both its business divisions posting strong results. Sales improved 5 percent to $604 million, with International Group and U.S. Group sales up 8 percent and 3 percent, respectively.
The company said unrealized investment losses stemming from rising interest rates reduced total assets by 1 percent to $5.9 billion and total equity by 5 percent to $1.01 billion.
Chairman, president and CEO José S. Suquet said the insurer made investments in future growth, bringing to market an equity-indexed universal life product, as well as investing in talent and technology, including expanding digital capabilities.