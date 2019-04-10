Arcosa Marine said it will spend $7.5 million to reopen an idle barge-manufacturing facility in Madisonville, with 149 jobs.
Arcosa was spun off from Dallas-based Trinity Industries. Trinity Marine Products Inc., a division of Trinity Industries, was the last company to operate the Madisonville barge yard.
The facility has been largely idle since Trinity Marine closed the site in December 2015. At the time the plant was closed, 336 people were working there. Trinity has owned the barge construction site for decades and regularly halts and restarts operations due to demand for its products. The barges are used to transport cargo and liquids on rivers and other inland waterways.
“Due to encouraging conditions in the barge construction market, we are pleased that Arcosa Marine is restoring the Madisonville barge facility to full operation,” said Thomas Faherty, company president.
The company began talking to LED about reopening the 230-acre Madisonville site in December. LED offered an incentive package that includes FastStart, the state’s workforce training program. Arcosa is expected to use the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption incentive programs.
The jobs will have an annual salary of $51,400, plus benefits, according to Louisiana Economic Development. LED said starting the idle plant will create another 236 indirect jobs across St. Tammany Parish and the surrounding area.
Twenty-six people remained on the job at the barge site since it was closed. The plant is located on the Tchefuncte River, off La. 21.
Arcosa said it will install new equipment and make facility upgrades to produce barges for customer delivery later this year. The company makes barges for the construction, energy and transportation sectors. Plans are to produce multiple types of barges.
“Greater New Orleans has a storied history in maritime manufacturing,” said Michael Hecht, president and chief executive officer of GNO Inc, the regional economic development agency. “Arcosa’s investment in Madisonville, reopening a maritime manufacturing facility, continues that tradition while creating well-paying jobs for greater New Orleans.”