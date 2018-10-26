The New Orleans area added 6,600 jobs in September compared to the year before, the seventh consecutive month of year-to-year employment increases.
Five of Louisiana's nine metro areas added jobs over the year in September. Overall, the state has gained 16,200 jobs since September 2017, bringing the total number of nonfarm jobs in Louisiana to 1.98 million, according to figures released Friday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.
The Crescent City’s nonfarm employment rose to 578,000 jobs in September. The hospital sector added 2,500 jobs; manufacturing, 1,600; and construction, 1,300. Food services and drinking places lost 900 jobs, while state government shed 600 jobs.
The New Orleans unemployment rate was 4.8 percent, unchanged from last year. That's better than the state unemployment rate of 5 percent during September, which was unchanged from a year ago.
BATON ROUGE: The capital region's nonfarm employment rose by 6,900 jobs to 413,100 in September, the largest total increase of any metro area in the state. Baton Rouge increased by 3,900 construction jobs over the year; 2,100 education and health service jobs; and 1,200 government jobs. It lost 2,500 leisure and hospitality jobs. The area's unemployment rate, not seasonally adjusted, was 4.5 percent, up slightly from 4.3 percent in September 2017.
LAFAYETTE: The Acadiana region had the same employment as in September 2017, holding steady at 201,000. Mining and logging, which includes the oil and gas sector, dropped by 200 jobs. Professional and business services dropped by 600 jobs and leisure and hospitality dropped 600. Manufacturing added 600 jobs, while education and health services added 500. The unemployment rate was down to 5 percent from 5.2 percent a year earlier.
OTHER METRO AREAS: Lake Charles added 3,400 jobs over the year to 119,900. It was the 87th consecutive month of over-the-year job gains and the biggest percentage increase of any metro area in the state. Hammond added 1,000 jobs, going to 47,400, while Monroe added 500 jobs to 78,300. Down were Houma-Thibodaux by 200 jobs to 85,800; Shreveport-Bossier City, by 100 to 179,300; and Alexandria by 100 to 62,000.