MCM and Anne Fontaine, two national luxury retail brands, are set to open their first Louisiana stores in Canal Place this year.
MCM, which sells leather goods such as handbags, belts, backpacks and shoes, will open a 2,000-square-foot store within the next week. The store will be on the first floor of Canal Place, across from Michael Kors.
Anne Fontaine, a French women’s fashion retailer, known for its take on the classic white shirt, will open a 700-square-foot store by the fall, also on the first floor.
Officials with Canal Place said this will be the only Gulf Coast stores for both brands. They join a lineup of other luxury retailers that includes Saks Fifth Avenue, Louis Vuitton, Brooks Brothers, Tiffany & Co. and Tory Burch.