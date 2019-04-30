Hancock Whitney said it has reached a $1.7 billion deal to acquire Lafayette-based MidSouth Bank.
Under the deal, which is set to close in the late third quarter, pending regulatory and shareholder approval, each share of MidSouth Bank would convert to the right to receive 0.3 shares of Hancock Whitney stock. That reflects a value of $12.75 per MidSouth share.
“We are pleased to have MidSouth join the Hancock Whitney franchise”, said John M. Hairston, President and CEO. “The merger fits perfectly with our stated strategies of adding scale and enhancing value through in-market, financially accretive, low-risk transactions that strengthen our current franchise and provide opportunities for future growth.”
Hancock Whitney, which has headquarters in New Orleans and Gulfport, Mississippi, said the deal will provide enhanced opportunities for growth in several markets, including Lafayette and opportunities for expansion in Louisiana and Texas.