NEW ORLEANS
Transfers for June 3-7
District 1
Annunciation St. 1011; Annunciation St. 1013; Annunciation St. 1049; Poeyfarre St. 920: $220,000, Jason Kearns to James Michael Cox Jr.
Banks St. 2621-2621 1/2: $430,000, Wells One Investments LLC to Maureen McCarver Greer and Maureen McCarver Novotny.
Banks St. 3516-18: donation, no value stated, William Mark Lister to Lacy Marcelle Smith Lister.
Camp St. 800; Julia St. 528: $2,500,000, Eve Hammett Burton, Henry Louis Hammett III, Joshua Hammett Burton, Melissa Middleton Bourghrara and Walter Charles Hammett to Dvl Properties III LLC.
Camp St. 822: $1,981,125, Anadneb LLC and Wayne H. Carlton Jr. to Michelle Heiman Molina.
Carondelet St. 1416: $299,300, Carondelet Investments LLC to Michelle Knoll Begg.
Cleveland Ave. 3521-23: $324,000, Alden Gerard Hagardorn, Charlotte Marshall Williamson, George T. Williamson, Reginald Rex White III, Reginald White and Richard B. Williamson to Kristen Boyles Austin and Matthew Eric Austin.
Cleveland Ave. 3827: $350,000, Blake Sauvier Mogabgab to Caroline Aagot Spangler Saucier and Michael T. Saucier.
Girod St. 333: $360,000, Christine Van Den Brink Blanton to Cid F. Carmona and Kerry King Carmona.
Gravier St. 1111: $46,000,000, Slumber Corners Nola LLC to Ehp Nola Hotel LLC.
Magazine St. 800: $10, Kct Magazine St. LLC to Cracklin Properties LLC.
Poeyfane St. 920: $230,000, Shane Diiullo to Jude M. Chauvin.
Port of New Orleans Place 600: $100, Jean Tirey Sexton Revocable Trust, Wilson B. Sexton Revocable Trust and Wilson Sexton to Joseph B. Boucree Jr.
S. Liberty St. 1627: $164,800, Swilling Design and Development LLC to Cornell Augustus Sneed.
S. Peters St. 1107: $217,000, Joseph G. Escondel to Jay W. Balentine and Lisa C. Balentine.
S. Telemachus St. 1349: $170,000, Neyvin J. De Leon to Michael D. Hawthorne.
District 2
Amethyst St. 411: $517,000, Guillermo Peters and Isabel Rodriguez Peters to Albert Michael Henricks III and Victoria Sterling Henricks.
Argonne Boulevard 6716: $278,500, Pierre Martin Olivier to Dorcas Omojola.
Bienville St. 3024-26: $95,000, Imperial Management of La LLC to Wuilmer Manzanares.
Canal Boulevard 6872: $610,000, Classic Development By Jmg LLC to Daniel M. Sherman and Morgan Urbach Sherman.
Catina St. 5829-5831; Milne St. 5840: $490,000, Janette Bagwell Johnston and Jay D. Johnston to Ashley Dixon Falgout.
Catina St. 6325: $650,000, Integrity Construction Group LLC to Jill Marissa Berger.
Catina St. 6596: $419,305, Amber Lynne Amore Cain, Christopher Alan Cain to Jeanne Parr McFall, Matthew Joseph McFall IV.
Colbert St. 5944: $645,000, Bancroft Property Investments LLC to Han Jiang.
Dove St. 61; Larkspur Lane 61; Larkspur Lane 63: $141,666, Mary Bajon Miller to Eric O. Bajon.
Esplanade Ave. 932: donation, no value stated, Harold H. Burns to Roy K. Burns Jr.
General Diaz St. 5929: $700,000, Aaron Paul Thomas and Laura Virginia Scaramella Thomas to Chadwick P. Murphy and Crystal Kelley Murphy.
General Diaz St. 6457: $485,000, Michael M. Noonan to Kyndel Paige Peacock McCurley.
Harrison Ave. 514; Harrison Ave. 526: donation, no value stated, Angela Jean Bernard and Matthew Thomas Bernard to Fusion Investments LLC.
Hawthorne Place 5510: $514,900, John C. Durbin and Kathleen Marie Beauchemin Durbin to Michael P. Robinson and Sarah S. Pusateri Robinson.
Louis XIV St. 6610: $539,000, Joy Thomas McPherson and Todd A. McPherson to Allison Briede Badon and Marc C. Badon.
Louisville St. 6405: $418,000, Katelyn Henricks Hale and Paul D. Hale to Austin M. Leblanc and Eva M. Hidalgo.
Marconi Drive 14; Snipe St. 14: $100, Eibri Residential LLC to Delprop Colorado LLC.
Marshall Foch 6136: $230,000, Beth Bentel Kliebert and Vernon J. Kliebert Jr. to Schmidt Homes Inc.
Middle Park Place 148: $350,000, Rachel Christine Mogilka Doran to Jeffrey Payne and Tana Jordan Payne.
Mound Ave. 305: $409,900, Donald S. Cross to Laura Taylor.
N. Johnson St. 1122-1124: $355,000, Blake A. Martin, Paul A. Poupart and Sharla Martin Poupart to Christopher Maggiore, Virginia Bernard Maggiore.
N. Lark St. 52: donation, no value stated, 52 N. Lark LLC to Heidi Huber.
N. Park Place 71: donation, no value stated, Connie M. Bandera and Roger C. Bandera to Roger C. Bandera and Or Connie M. Bandera Revocable Living Trust.
Navarre Ave. 965: $490,000, Dean J. Disalvo to David Lee Simmons and Faith Dawson Simmons.
Orleans Ave. 5868-70: $375,000, Robert B. Larrieu to Deanne Guichard Raymond and Don Henry Raymond Sr.
Orleans Ave. 7054-56: $385,000, Marcelle Robert Connick and William Peter Connick Jr. to Chloe Elizabeth Nicolosi and Jonathan William Shanks.
Weiblen Place 720-722: $406,000, Elizabeth Fose Bruns and Harry Eugene Bruns to Carolyn D. Lacoste and Hayden M. Bagert.
Wilson Drive 845-847: $521,500, Clare Brown to Christina Michele Carr Moore and Joshua Joseph Moore.
Wilson Drive 969: $662,700, Sean P. Sewell to Robert J. Kazik.
District 3
Almonaster St. 826-28; Franklin Ave. 826-28: $510,000, David L. Goodine and Elizabeth Bennett Goodine to Emily Hall Kumazawa and Jun Kumazawa.
Alvar St. 715-717: $420,000, Bywater Max Investments LLC to Elizabeth L. Cheney, Mitchel E. Cheney, and Zachary W. Cheney.
Beck St. 2382: $228,000, Gloria Williams Saunders and James L. Saunders Sr. to Maya McCrary Evers and Thomas Evers.
Benson Court 7200: $200,000, Josephine Isom Kennedy to Conney Hill Valencia and Demetrius K. Hill.
Bullard Road 7250: $212,000, C. & An Investments LLC to Dewayne Sykes, Lashion Gray Sykes and Thea Aldridge.
Burgundy St. 1303: $525,000, Barda Properties LLC to Marion Vines Brown Durand.
Cameron Boulevard 3029: $35,000, Marcus Green to Liberty Property Investments LLC.
Cameron Boulevard 3029: $50,000, Liberty Property Investments LLC to Ibuild LLC.
Cameron Boulevard 5318: $260,000, Power One Builders LLC to Emily Smith Aycock and Gregory Aycock.
Cameron Boulevard 6005: $54,000, New Orleans Area Habitat For Humanity Inc. to Hsr Renovations LLC.
Cartier Ave. 5013: $477,000, Kld Development LLC to Angela April Szush and Jeffry John Szush.
Chamberlain Drive 5427: $400,000, Douglas C. Falk and Nadja K. Falk to James Beauregard Wasson and Kathryn Dawn Kingston Wasson.
Chartres St. 2235: $525,000, Marilyn Gay Connaughton to Tami L. Wielgus.
Chartres St. 3431: $439,000, Crescent View Lofts LLC to Selim Berkol.
Clermont Drive 3514: $184,900, Aaron Jamison and Ashley Burgamy Jamison to Kathleen T. Pope.
Congress St. 1019: $291,000, Joshua L. Herrington and Megan Nuismer Herrington to Erik Saunders Wahl and Erik Wahl.
Dauphine 3124-26: $785,000, Big Dogue Housing LLC to Bridget Dew Nalley Fruzynski and David Matthew Fruzynski.
Dauphine St. 3509: $279,000, Lara M. Naughton to Matthew James Olson.
Dauphine St. 5500: $85,000, 2320 Annette LLC to Guidry Cunningham LLC.
Dreux Ave. 4920: $286,000, Claudinei Caron Spanhol and Yolany Sarai Gonzales Caron to Rayven Joseph Calloway and Rayven Joseph Matthews.
Duane Road 14599: $60,040, Gmfs LLC to Balram Mirchandani.
Elysian Fields Ave. 6030: $330,000, Belleza Remodeling LLC to Gregory Flint and Jinaki F. Flint.
Finchley Road 7465: $174,000, Jason W. Rehage, Julie A. Rehage to Rose Lee Roussel.
Flood St. 1841; Flood St. 1845: donation, no value stated, Morning Star Baptist Church Inc. to Rising Sun Missionary Baptist Association.
Franklin Ave. 3632-3634: $195,000, Dustin Mars to Hudson William Burgee Coley.
Franklin Ave. 6225-27: $35,000, Pcof Properties LLC to Amgdesigns LLC.
Gentilly Boulevard 3530 1/2; Gentilly Boulevard 3532: $422,500, Raquel Maria Skillman Maumus and Victor Martin Maumus Jr. to Michelle Morgan Mendez and Paul T. Bole.
Haynes Blvd. 40953: $35,000, Bryan P. Fleetwood, Byran P. Fleetwood Sr., Cheryl Seube Fleetwood, Gary S. Schenck, Karin Seube St. Romain, Louis B. Seube, Patricia Ford Seube, Steven M. St. Romain and Vickie Seube Schenck to Joseph Williams.
Jasmine St. 2650: $186,000, Dennis Joseph Haydel Jr. and Melanie Marie Smith Haydel to Thomas G. Miller.
Kenyon Road 7420: $205,000, Alvin C. Harrison Jr., Tarsha Young Harrison to Nikita Rochelle Collins.
Kerlerec St. 919: $850,000, Kevin S. Stone and Mark R. Diamond to Gary Griggs Carns and Jason Carns Griggs.
Killdeer St. 1329: $749,000, Christopher L. Colombo and Kelly L. Wilson Colombo to Kimaree Long Gold.
Lamanche St. 1013: $140,000, Sbp Real Estate Inc. to Akami K. Cheneau.
Law St. 2518: $35,000, Brenda M. Braud and Larry Braud to Equity Trust Company Custodian and Shandrof Burks Sr. Ira.
Lizardi St. 907: $75,000, Demond Cage to Cara Muller Stewart.
Lonely Oaks Drive 4601: $75,000, Kerry Michael Eaglin to Alfred Dennis.
Longfellow Drive 4527: $130,000, Jesonia N. Williams Foley to Catina Ellis Atkins and Joseph Clayton Pierce.
Mandeville St. 1335-37: $95,000, Flag Boy Properties LLC to Team Va LLC.
Mandeville St. 1913: $28,500, St. Roch Cdc and Thrive New Orleans to B. Vertical LLC.
Mandeville St. 621: $641,500, Jarrell Meier to Cassandra Dunckel Cianci and Donald A. Cianci.
Marigny St. 3001: $132,903.98, Christopher T. Hampton to Jacob Charles Kornman.
Metropolitan Drive 5175: $7,000, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Endria Rene Brooks.
Milton St. 1290: $187,000, Isl Investments LLC to Angela Marie Burnell.
Montegut St. 4809: $19,000, Community Improvement Agency and New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to Heather Wright Van Coutren and Richard J. Van Coutren.
Music St. 6122: donation, no value stated, Tredell J. Smith to Charles E. Holmes III.
N. Claiborne Ave. 6022: $79,000, Joy Fellowship Church of Slidell Louisiana to Hp Lower Nine LLC.
N. Dupre St. 1729: $390,000, Amanda D. Collado Loisel and Paul D. Loisel to Mary Peyton H. Wells.
N. Johnson St. 36761: $28,500, St. Roch Cdc and Thrive New Orleans to B. Vertical LLC.
N. Lake Carmel Drive 12510: $310,000, R. Tran, Ricky Tai Tran and Tien Ngoc Tran to Ashley Spencer.
N. Miro St. 1832; N. Miro St. 1838-38 1/2; N. Miro St. 1840; New Orleans St. 2120-22; New Orleans St. 2138: $160,000, Marie Mancuso Fertitta and Vincent Fertitta Jr. to Miro Street Investments LLC.
N. Rampart St. 2126-28: $420,000, 6940 Properties LLC to James Cartwright Jr.
N. Roman St. 1923-25: $135,000, India Manueal Toppins and India Manuel Toppins to Hue Properties LLC.
N. Tonti St. 1019: $300,000, 1019 Tonti LLC to Jamar Wilson and Morgan Wilson.
Old Spanish Trail 11259: $180,000, Demorris Thompson Sr. and Johnnie Rodgers Thompson to Drew Z. Thompson.
Pace Boulevard 1916-1918: $135,000, Dominic A. Fernandez and Trimika Porter Fernandez to Antoinette H. Sterling.
Parc Brittany Blvd. 6747; Parc Brittany Blvd. 6751; Parc Brittany Blvd. 6755: $19,000, Amy Scandaliato Gardache and Amy Scandaliato Pillow to Dave Gardner.
Pasteur Boulevard 5353: $129,000, Calypso Properties LLC to Montana Realty Group LLC.
Pauger St. 2408: $239,000, Caroline Wagner Middleton to Yiraliz Beltran Alicea.
Pecan St. 4735: $82,000, Tb and F. LLC to Elizabeth Jordan.
Piety St. 2311: $12,000, Emanuel Weaver III to Maria Celeste Washington Smith and Wondell Newport Smith.
Prentiss Ave. 4810: $99,000, Calypso Properties LLC to S&s Developments LLC.
Press Drive 5501: $176,500, Serenity By Design Inc. to Julia Stuart Kiavue and Manuel Kiavue.
Pressburg St. 11618: $180,000, Rebecca Thien Trang Nguyen to Kiara L. Thomas Merrell, Kiara Lachelle Thomas Merrell and Lynnell Merrell Jr.
Pressburg St. 1544: $490,000, Koi Construction and Development LLC to Nia Yates Bernard and Theodore Salvador Avery.
Republic St. 3422-3424: $115,000, Frederick J. Forstall Jr. and Terrence C. Forstall to Hung Quoc Vu.
Ridgefield Drive 7141: $178,350, 2016 1 Reo LLC to Amaris Hines Ross Hillard and Justin Ross Hillard.
Royal St. 2501; St. Roch St. 701-03: $375,000, Maria De Los Angeles Lopez Carr to James Crawford Malone.
Royal St. 5626: $157,900, Suzanne Brehmer to Dean Joseph Buske, Kallee Mae Buske and Tiffany Elise Buske.
S. Eastover Drive 5741: no value stated, Ronald Wright to Deany A. Robert, Demesia Johnson Robert and Demesia Johnson Turner.
Soldiers St. 1367: $381,000, Frederick A. Pelias to Christopher Laird Colombo.
St. Claude Ave. 3605-07: donation, no value stated, Denise Heston Gochenour to Marshal A. Gochenour.
St. Claude Ave. 4900: $94,000, Djuan S. Walker to Jamie Harold Carmouche, Jamie Harold Daigle and Jason C. Carmouche.
Seminole Place 2321-23: $114,900, Midsouth Property Investments of Louisiana LLC to Jontelle Lynn Reed and Tracy L. Johnson.
Stillwater Drive 5572: $230,000, Doan Dinh Tran to Eugene Bryan Hills II.
Unity Drive 7827: $95,000, Louis F. Klein III to David Conway Van Leusden and Lourdes Lilliana Duarte Van Leusden.
Warrington Drive 207: $143,000, Kwc Construction LLC to Joelle Fisher.
Warrington Drive 550: $129,000, Sergelynn Francois Davis to Renee E. Regis and Renee Regis.
Whitmore Place 6985: $143,000, Carolyn Hammond Kennedy and Lavell Hammond to Jenga M. Windsor.
Windward Court 7700: $81,000, Linda Jo Williams Carter to Dominick J. Register.
Wright Road 4739: $148,500, Lavita Nakia Mixon Owens to Frederikia Nicole Ainsworth Smith and Wallace Edward Smith.
District 4
Annunciation St. 2400: $150,000, Juan Carlos Mesorio, Lucia M. Digiovanni and Rodolfo Jose Mesorio to Jean Paul Lagraize.
Clara St. 2427-29-31: $31,500, Harold Ratcliff to Patricia Henry Gaines.
Coliseum St. 3227: $1,225,000, David R. Lee to Stephen B. Murray Jr.
Conery St. 1502: $975,000, Judith Anne Kinnard Schwartz and Kenneth Alan Schwartz to Christopher Johnson and Falon Perrin Johnson.
Eighth St. 1327: $525,000, Jamie L. Hingle Fulton and Robert E. Fulton to A. Alexis Brosen Birkhahn and Jonathan T. Birkhahn.
Jackson Ave. 1002: $225,000, Barbara Goldblatt Begtrup and Robert O. Begtrup to Camille Clark.
S. Chippewa St. 1853: $50,000, River Garden Homes LLC to City Homes LLC.
Second St. 2713: donation, no value stated, Kayla Lynn Klein to Amber Leigh Carollo.
Second St. 3518: $160,000, Adson Ribeiro, Gheysa Coelho Ribeiro and Jose C. Defreitas to Rachel L. Skowyra.
St. Charles Ave. 3000: $311,000, Jeff Jared Jacob to James L. Schuler and Lynda Homerding Schuler.
St. Charles Ave. 3201: $230,000, Eric C. P Strachan to Andrea Roane Skehan and Michael Edward Skehan.
St. Charles Ave. 3201: $287,000, Olivia Jiayin Ding, Xiaoliang Ding and Yaohua He to Marisa Spiers Edgerton and Screven T. Edgerton.
Sixth St. 1325-1331: $310,000, John T. Velasco and Tania A. Valdivieso Velasco to Brittany Simmons and Jeremy Simmons.
Third St. 1122: $288,000, Weston P. Miller III to Alison Lebon Minvielle and Darren Patrick Minvielle.
Washington Ave. 1121: $1,265,000, Latrobe Investments LLC to 1121 Washington LLC.
District 5
Brooklyn Ave. 1036: $28,000, Catherine Ross, Chris Ross, Daleshia Charles Godchaux, Delores Ross Riley, Kent Ross, Lorraine Ross Price, Ozzie Ross, Patsy Ross Augustine, Paula Ross Thibodaux, Paulene Ross Sullen, Paulette Ross Bowman, Ronald Ross, Warren Ross Jr. and Wayne Ross to Flam Ryburn LLC.
Brunswick Court 5750: $198,000, Corey Jerome Davis, Floyd Davis, Lisa Michelle Davis and Lori Davis Campbell to Kelley Lizabeth Cantu, Kelley Lizabeth Fry Cantu and Ryan Christopher Cantu.
Cambridge Court 209: $85,000, Benjamin T. Stewart to Roxana Najarro Stephens.
Cypress Grove Court 70: $60,000, Hortense Frick Coston to Gregory J. Coston Sr.
De Armas St. 406-408; Teche St. 1138-1140: $380,000, Jude T. Balsamo to Newton J. Gordon.
De Battista Place 1556: $260,000, Lydia Delaney Pontiff and Sidney Joseph Pontiff to Jasmine Perkins Pate and Robert Lee Pate Jr.
General Collins St. 1826: $285,000, Simon Gavilan to Hang T. Truong Vo and Hang T. Truong Zhu.
General Meyer Ave. 3122: $22,000, Jean Chancellor Jones to Clifton Hamilton Jr.
Huntlee Drive 3359: $135,000, Denise M. Carbo Butkovich to Mlg Investments LLC.
Lakewood Place 8: $449,000, Brianne Barrilleaux Ruiz and Gary M. Ruiz to Akila N. Wilson Garrus and Quintin Garrus.
Majestic Place 700: $210,000, Midsouth Property Investments of Louisiana LLC to Chabre Johnson.
Morgan St. 231: $385,000, Sheri Rider Legrande to Marjorie Ann Murphy and Marjorie Ann Ricks.
Norland Ave. 211: $180,000, Marcel E. Souto to Carmen Maria Hernandez Lopez and Walner Y. Sanchez
Numa St. 1135: $70,000, Marion Wayne Browning to Kory L. Dupree and Priscilla McIntosh.
Olympic Court 22: $350,000, Chantal Charlery Bazley and Sidney J. Bazley III to Cari G. Roy Honegger Augustin and Cari G. Roy Honegger Jimes.
Olympic Court 3: $264,500, Gerald R. Keenan Jr., Terry L. Powell to Brent Tharpe Hightower, Jody F. Hightower and Jody Frampton Hightower.
Pacific Ave. 602: $300,000, Wayne Cummins Sr. to Nancy Marie Model and Sean M. Model.
Patterson Drive 1001: $515,000, Wells One Investments LLC to Carol Batker Robinson and Lenette Sherwood Batker.
Pelican Ave. 435-37: donation, no value stated, John W. Noble and Sarah B. Noble to Rebecca Brady Noble.
Pelican Ave. 813: $2,500,000, 813 Pelican Avenue LLC to Historic School Owner LLC.
Prancer St. 2642: $155,000, Leah Levenson Palmer to Kenneth Patrick McMillon Jr.
Richland Road 1111: $149,000, Neyvin Jesus De Leon to Paige L. Ahern Nagy and Tamas Nagy.
Sutton Place 5524: $328,000, Melissa Powers Warren and Scott A. Warren to Brook Zagar Serbu and Jared B. Serbu.
Terry St. 1029: $33,000, Louis C. Serio Jr. and Mary Ann Serio Melanson to Fav R. Investments Inc.
Timber Haven Lane 5125: $128,000, La Maison De Beaute LLC to Brennan Christopher Griffin and Keianna Lynn Harris Griffin.
$5,350,000, General Degaulle Drive Algiers Healthcare LLC to 2908 General Degaulle Dr Nola LLC.
District 6
Adams St. 1322-24: $391,000, Richard Wayne Wagner Sr. to Kezia Paturi Gollapudi and Pramod Gollapudi.
Annunciation St. 5901: $925,000, Ariel Vorhoff Merritt and Christopher Karlsson Merritt to Katherine Murphy Miles and Stephen L. Miles.
Audubon Boulevard 81: $1,100,000, Emily Skelton Carrere and Joseph Parkhill Carrere to Fowler.
Audubon Boulevard 166: $1,203,000, David Eugene Derryberry, Elizabeth Perrault Derryberry Blum, Michael Jacob Blum and Virginia Taylor Derryberry to Jennifer E. Reifsnyder Patel and Suchit H. Patel.
Austerlitz St. 816: $268,000, Eric L. Derrickson Revocable Trust Agreement to Melissa Drouin Dougherty.
Broadway St. 2008-2010: $535,000, Quarter Moon Properties LLC to 2008 Broadway LLC.
Broadway St. 3132-34: $45,000, 2224 Louisiana Ave LLC to Carlos S. Uribe and Monica Rocio Celis Uribe.
Cherokee St. 248: $95,000, Priscilla Ann Bolyard Testamentary Trust and Russell Lawrence Bolyard to Armando Garza and Luz Marina Garza.
Coliseum St. 3618-20: $1,500,000, Bradburn Properties LLC and William Plummer Bradburn to Foucher Street LLC.
Coliseum St. 5007: $692,000, Heather Vendrell Arthur and Jonathan P. Arthur to Keith A. Gill and Tiffany Monique Speaks.
Foucher St. 1019: $800,000, Dale William McCarty, Joleen Marie Dieter McCarty to David Henry Kitchell and Hannah Ridder Mezan.
Henry Clay Ave. 707: donation, no value stated, Jean Massey McIntosh to David Chisholm McDonald.
Jefferson Ave. 1546: $850,000, David Blackshear Hamilton Chaffe III and Nancy Rawlins McIver Chaffe to Elizabeth Ellis Clement and Stephen Henry Clement.
Lasalle St. 4518 - 4520: $395,000, David C. Barreca, Ignatius J. Barreca, Josephine A. Broadwater, Lisa M. Arnoult, Michael J. Barreca and Stephen L. Barreca to Anita Johnson and Michael Johnson.
Laurel St. 3946: $600,000, Daniel J. Bond and Lisa Wooten Bond to Clifton M. Sutton and Seth Thomas Sutton.
Patton St. 6226: donation, no value stated, Roy E. Blossman to Michelle W. Blossman.
Peniston St. 2128-30: $100,000, Bernard J. Carmouche III, Cassandra Carmouche Badon, Charlene Carmouche Tucker, Clarence A. Becknell, Edith Carmouche Fleming, Esther Marie Nobles, Gwendolyn Carmouche, Joseph Carmouche, Joseph V. Becknell, Keisha Carmouche Tabb, Linda Kay Becknell, Maria Becknell, Paula Carmouche and Thelma Louise Becknell to Austin Venture Properties LLC.
Peniston St. 2128-30: $325,000, Austin Venture Properties LLC to KB Real Estate Investments LLC.
Peniston St. 2713: $315,000, Lars Hubbard and Robin Winn Hubbard to Joel Carl Causey and Kimberly Otto Causey.
Prytania St. 3308: $153,000, Robert Charles Spreenberg to Jackson R. Mehan.
Prytania St. 5127: $325,000, Gaynel Douthit McKeever and Urbin C. McKeever to Amy Liles McGill and William E. McGill III.
Robert St. 1692: $100, Brigit Zeamer Lea Saltz and George H. Saltz III to Melissa Ann Coleman and William Patrick Coleman IV.
St. Charles Ave. 4436: $234,000, Eduardo Jesus San Roman, Francesca San Roman Schaeffer and Maria Perez San Roman to Jennifer Litton Ramirez and Santos Ramirez.
Tchoupitoulas St. 4037-39: $615,000, Jeffrey P. Singley and Necole C. Boudreaux Singley to Christopher John Damm.
Trianon Plaza 6: $480,000, Valerie Capitanich Dughi to Krista Willhite Bolton and Matthew John Bolton.
Upperline St. 2030-2032: $323,000, Kelly Michael Oleary to Fabian Martin Nehrbass and Leah Alana Morton Gittens Nehrbass.
Valence St. 2402: $589,000, Usb Capital LLC to Jeffrey Lamont White and Stephanie Whitmore White.
Valence St. 2531-33: $476,500, Jennifer Rezvan Lovold and Lucas Earl William Lovold to Anne Kelly Rhudy and Taylor Edward Brett.
Vincennes Place 4169: $460,000, Penny Jean Feldt Bajeux to Elizabeth Agnes Derby and Paul David Richey.
Washington Ave. 4035-39; Washington Ave. 4039: $1,360,000, Nola Community Development II LLC to Propeller A. Force For Social Innovation and Social Entrepreneurs of New Orleans Inc.
District 7
28th St. 334: $379,900, Francesca Velasco Jimeno to Jerome A. Sicard and Joan Rusch Sicard.
Ave. A 6630: $440,000, Charles L. Debartolo, Dorothy Foolkes Debartolo to Erik S. Heithaus and Kristina Doerflein Heithaus.
Breakwater Drive 7702: $265,000, Acquisitions Management and Consulting Inc. to West Hyman Preservation LLC.
Cambronne St. 2712-14: $150,000, Lee C. Jones Jr. and Vicky Meyer Jones to Matthew A. Chester.
Cherlyn Drive 5519: $520,000, Cindy Greenberg Batson to Rainna Langnes Moran and Ryan C. Moran.
Cherokee St. 248: $220,000, Rowland J. Skinner to Tania A. Velasco.
Green St. 9037: $325,000, Property West LLC to Kelsey Lauren Jones and William McDaniel Wyatt.
Hollygrove St. 1611: $162,200, Martha Scott Bolds to Yvan Favreau.
Leonidas St. 1024: donation, no value stated, Elsa Elaine Johnson Nichols and Ronald Lee M. D Nichols to Matthew Bennett Nichols.
Marcia Ave. 5337: $627,000, Celeste Shelsey Anding and Jeffrey M. Anding to Amber L. Cain and Christopher A. Cain.
Marcia Ave. 5565: $435,000, Annette Lawrence Drew, Elizabeth Lawrence Noll, John H. Lawrence, Mark F. Lawrence, Mary Elise Lawrence Soniat and Maxine S. Lawrence to Jason Philip Rhein and Kelleye Daniels Rhein.
Maryland Drive 30: $449,000, Britton Alexander Andrews and Marguerite Logan Andrews to Yvette Talamo Endom.
Oak St. 8616: $350,000, Havana Holdings LLC to Dennis Bertrand Dalton, Richard F. Dalton Bertrand and Richard F. Dalton Jr.
Plum St. 8317: $239,000, Nancy Jane Marshall Rosencrans and Steven Ira Rosencrans to David Branden Terribile and Madelyne Coyle Terribile.
Pontchartrain 8614: $499,000, Brisbi Development LLC to Ann Plauche Lirette.
Pontchartrain Blvd. 8612: $499,000, Brisbi Development LLC to Beverly Dawn Hanby Zachary.
Pritchard Place 8410: $179,500, Robert E. Wilson to Jse Investments LLC.
Seattle St. 428: $145,000, Nicolas A. Bennett to Wells One Investments LLC.
St. Charles Ave. 7444: $270,000, Howard Turoff and Lori Vendinello Turoff to Leslie Farley Bennett and Stephen V. Bennett.