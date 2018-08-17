Charles Rice, the embattled president and CEO of Entergy New Orleans, will step down Monday and take a lesser role, part of a broader damage-control effort on the part of a company that's been mired in controversy for months.
Entergy Corp., the local utility's parent company, confirmed Friday that it would launch a national search to replace Rice, who will transition to a role in the company’s legal department.
In the meantime, Rod West, who serve as Entergy Corp.'s group president for utility operations, will take on Rice’s duties on an interim basis.
The Advocate reported Thursday that Rice would step down, a move that follows this spring's revelation that one of Entergy's contractors hired actors last year to support a proposal for a new power plant.
The company said it would consider both national and internal candidates to eventually replace Rice.
“We thank Charles for his notable accomplishments and significant contributions to the New Orleans community as the president and chief executive officer of Entergy New Orleans,” West said in a Friday statement.
“Looking ahead, we are focused on identifying the right leader for Entergy New Orleans who can continue to build upon Rice’s accomplishments and who can also continue to guide investments in a more modern energy network while keeping bills affordable for our customers.”
Rice, in a statement, called his eight years at the helm “an honor.”
“It is time to allow the company to pursue new leadership as Entergy New Orleans continues to be a valuable part of the community I call home and hold near to my heart,” he said.
Rice won the job of CEO in 2010, having previously served in the City Attorney's Office and as former Mayor Ray Nagin's top deputy. He has also worked in Entergy's legal department before.
Friday's announcement made no mention of the recent controversy, but Rice and Entergy have come under increasing scrutiny from local regulators.
The City Council has hired a former federal prosecutor to look into what Entergy officials might have known about plans to hire paid actors to pose as supporters of the power plant proposal, something the company blames on its former public relations firm.
And council members have become increasingly vocal about the slow pace of adding solar capacity in the city, as well as a recent spike in outages that followed Entergy's decision to cut back on funding for maintenance.
West assured council members during a Utility Committee meeting Thursday that the company was taking steps to address their concerns, but he would not confirm Rice’s demotion until Friday.