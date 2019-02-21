Kristi App, vice president of business development and customer service at J.W. Allen & Co., has been appointed to the World Trade Center of New Orleans board of directors.
In addition to her position at J.W. Allen & Co., App is an alternate industry commissioner on the Louisiana Pilotage Fee Commission. She also holds two appointments within the National Customs Brokers & Forwarders Association of America Inc.: one as co-chair of the ocean carrier best practices committee and the other is Area 7 southeast U.S. representative of the transportation committee.
World Trade Center officers for 2019 are Chairman Thomas Spiers, chief financial officer and chief operating officer of Gulf South Eye Associates; Vice Chairman Stephen C. Hanemann, a partner at Kean Miller LLP; Treasurer Chis Sullivan, senior vice president in the commercial banking group at Regions Bank South Louisiana; and Secretary Paul Aucoin, executive director of the Port of South Louisiana.
Other board members area Brandy Christian, president and CEO of the Port of New Orleans; Tom Cole, president of Republic National Distributing Co.; Eddie Compass IV, CEO of Next Generation Logistics LLC; Jeff Corbin, operations manager/general manager of Laitram Machinery; Jason French, vice president of government and public affairs at Tellurian Inc. | Driftwood LNG; Todd Fuller, president of Associated Terminals LLC; immediate past chair Edward T. Hayes, a partner at Leake & Andersson LLP and Honorary Consul of Ukraine; Vince Hayward, CEO of Camellia Brand; Tim Hemphill, vice president of sales and marketing at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center; Wynn Radford IV, associate director of communications and external affairs for BP America; Drew Tessier, public affairs director for Union Pacific Railroad; Beth Walker, chief operating officer for Ochsner Medical Center; Paula Waters, vice president of utility sales and development for Entergy New Orleans; Larry Collins, executive directo in the Office of International Commerce at Louisiana Economic Development; Corrado Giacona, CEO of Giacona Container Co. Inc.; David Kearney, president of The Kearney Cos.; and Michael Olivier, CEO of the Committee of 100 for Economic Development Inc.