Three Louisiana businesses are among 304 proposals selected by NASA to advance research and technology in the first phase of its 2018 Small Business Innovation Research program.
The contracts, which last for six months, have a maximum funding of $125,000. The initial work is the first of three phases, which will culminate in the commercialization of innovative technologies, products and services.
The selected proposals will aim to support development of technologies in the areas of aeronautics, human space exploration and operations, science and space technology.
The Louisiana-based businesses that were selected include Metairie-based C-Suite Services LLC, which will focus on developing a balanced floating piston valve for ultra-high pressure, high-volume liquid and gaseous flow control, and GeoComposites LLC, which has proposed a fiber-reinforced composite feedstock for in-space manufacturing of high-strength parts; and Baton-Rouge-based Bascom Hunter Technologies Inc., which is focused on developing neuromorphic processors for next-generation systems.
“The Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs enable Marshall to work with industry and academic partners to tackle technological challenges that must be overcome to explore deep into space,” said Todd May, director of NASA’s Marshall Flight Space Center in Huntsville, Alabama, which is managing almost $5.4 million worth of awards.
Proposals were selected based on technical merit and feasibility, in addition to the experience, qualifications and facilities of the submitting organization. Additional criteria included effectiveness of the work plan and commercial potential.