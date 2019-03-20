This year's Loyola University New Orleans' commencement ceremonies will feature two of Louisiana's household names: Gov. John Bel Edwards and Gayle Benson.

Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans, will deliver a commencement speech to about 700 graduates at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on the morning of May 11.

Edwards, a lawyer himself, will speak to the 102nd graduating class of the Loyola University New Orleans College of Law in a special ceremony to be held later that Saturday night, also at the Superdome.

Both figures were described by Loyola officials as "devout Catholics."

Benson will receive an honorary doctor of humane letters while Edwards will receive a Doctor of Laws, honoris causa, from the Catholic Jesuit university.

Gayle Benson buys $2 million tract of land in Baton Rouge that'll become Ochsner clinic A 2.2-acre tract in a commercial area at the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Burbank Drive has been sold for $2 million to a corporat…

Born and raised on the West Bank of New Orleans, Benson started her career as a manager for Celebrity Jewelry and then branched out into real estate development and interior design.

By 1975, Benson her clients included Schwegmann’s Giant Grocery, Mercedes-Benz, Hyatt Hotels, the Ritz-Carlton and the Royal Orleans Hotel. In 2000, she worked with the Superdome on renovations to public spaces.

Following the passing of her husband Tom Benson, a Loyola alumnus, she became the first woman to be the majority stakeholder of voting stock in both an NFL and NBA franchise.

Through philanthropic efforts, Benson and her late husband have provided 116 Loyola students with scholarships over the years, funding the Jesuit Social Research Institute and establishing the Tom Benson Jesuit Center.

They have also donated to local Catholic high schools, the Archdiocese of New Orleans, Ochsner Health Center, and other universities and communities in San Antonio. Benson belongs to the Ochsner Health Foundation Board and helped to create the Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center, a space for care and research, and has benefited a host of other nonprofits.

+7 Saints, Pelicans owner Gayle Benson proves to be a steady hand 1 year after her husband's death Trainer Tom Amoss would have understood if Gayle Benson, just weeks after burying her husband of 14 years last spring, had wanted to skip the …

In 2012, the Bensons were awarded the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice, the highest papal honor that Catholic lay people can receive.

“Whether she is quietly leading from the sidelines of the Superdome or creating new scholarships for students, Gayle Benson is a crucial contributor to the renaissance and spirit of New Orleans,” said Loyola President Tania Tetlow.

Edwards, the 56th governor of Louisiana, was born and raised in Amite with a family of Tangipahoa Parish sheriffs.

He graduated in 1988 from the United States Military Academy at West Point and served as vice chairman of the panel that enforced the West Point honor code. Edwards completed Airborne School in 1986.

He served eight years as an Airborne Ranger on active duty with the United States Army and commanded a rifle company in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, N.C. He graduated from the Louisiana State University Paul M. Hebert Law Center and set up a civil law practice in his home town of Amite.

In 2008, he was elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives from District 72, where he served eight years, until he was elected governor of Louisiana in 2015. He served two terms as the Minority Leader of the Louisiana House of Representatives and service as chairman of the House Democratic Caucus.

Edwards has also served as a Eucharistic minister, altar server, and liturgical reader.

Loyola touted a host of Edwards' actions as governor, including enacting Medicaid expansion, reducing the state prison population and advocating for teachers and school support workers.

Officials also praised his work stabilizing Louisiana’s budget for the first time in a decade and securing large economic development projects.

“In a short four years, Governor Edwards has made a profound and far-reaching impact addressing the basic human needs of the people of Louisiana and protecting ‘the least among us,’” said College of Law Dean Madeleine Landrieu.

Also on the list to receive honorary degrees that day are New Orleans musician Deacon John Moore; Rabbi Alexis Berk of Touro Synagogue and Hiroshi Motomura, an internationally recognized advocate and scholar in immigration and citizenship law.