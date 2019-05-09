Canada's Air Transat said Thursday that it will begin offering nonstop flights between New Orleans' Louis Armstrong International Airport and Montréal–Trudeau International Airport from November.

The new connection will bring to eight the number of direct international destinations connected to New Orleans airport and is the latest in a slew of new flights added ahead of the opening of the new airport in Kenner later this year.

Las Vegas-based budget carrier Allegiant started a nonstop seasonal service from New Orleans to Louisville International Airport in February, and Sun Country said last month that it will begin direct flights between New Orleans and Providence, Rhode Island from September.

The latest addition will connect New Orleans directly to 55 cities, with Montréal joining Toronto among the international connections, which also includes London, England; Frankfurt in Germany; and Cancun, Mexico.

"The addition of this new flight brings us to a total of eight international destinations, which allows us to connect more and more people from around the world to everything New Orleans has to offer," said Kevin Dolliole, aviation director for New Orleans Airport.

The new Montréal flights will begin just after the opening of the new terminal, assuming it keeps to its latest schedule.

Last month, New Orleans Airport authorities said the scheduled May opening of the $1.3 billion, 972,000-square-foot facility would be delayed for the fourth time because of necessary "tweaks", and would now open in September, more than a year-and-a-half behind the original schedule.

The new facility, the first completely new airport terminal in the U.S. in a decade, is being built just north of the existing terminal and will have the same number of gates - 35 - but a centralized checkpoint to avoid bottlenecks, which have been an increasing problem as passenger numbers continue to set records.

Last year, more than 13 million passengers past through the New Orleans airport.