ST. TAMMANY
Transfers for June 7-13
ABITA SPRINGS
Abita Springs Estates, lot 10, square B: no value stated, Jordan P. Schillesci and Brandy Lynn Gallodoro Felger to Schillesci Construction LLC.
Hillcrest Country Club Estates, lot 1, square 18: $6,500, George A. Maier Jr., Robert C. Maier and Carolyn B. Maier to William J. Norman II and Ana C. Norman.
Par St. 73471: $133,000, Kari L. Duhe to Diana E. Ramirez.
Section 22, township 6 south, range 12 east, portion of ground: $60,000, Roy J. Shubert and Virgie D. Shubert revocable living trust to Henry K. Battle Jr. and Cheryl H. Battle.
COVINGTON
Division of New Covington subdivision, lots 3, 4, square 2603: $65,000, Wesco Investments LLC to Zonyon LLC.
St. Tammany Commercial Park subdivision, lot 19: donation, no value stated, Michael J. Stephens Sr. to Michael J. Stephens Jr..
Abita Lakes subdivision, Phase 2, lot 50: $77,000, John E. Zimmerman and Kimber L. Zimmerman to John M. Gaudry and Wanda A. Gaudry.
Authement Drive 73659: donation, no value stated, Nelson E. Melerine and Deborah Ann Templet to Nelson J. Melerine.
Avenue de Bellevue 587: donation, no value stated, Myrna M. Solon to Romulo I. Solon and Myrna M. Solon.
Begonia Drive 22: $220,000, Kenneth G. Elmer and Johnell C. Elmer to Paul M. Fitzmorris and Jean H. Fitzmorris.
Bluebird Road 14: $355,000, Joe Louis Abrams Estate and Elizabeth S. Abrams to Andrew Palmer and Allison Palmer.
Bunny Lane 72279: $176,900, Nicholas P. Abney and Megan Victoria L. Abney to Eric P. LeBlanc.
Capistrano Court 825: $292,000, Kevin Shannon and Christi Shannon to William F. Taulli and Jane D. Taulli.
Chandler Drive 20143: $249,900, Madison E. Morris to Landon P. Brown and Brooke A. Matherne.
City of Covington, portion of ground: $500,000, Frederick A. Earhart Jr. and Gretchen E. Fischer to David W. Samson.
Coin Road 18521: $25,000, Christal Ten Wolde Luneau to Matthew M. Treadway.
Crapemyrtle Road 135: $200,000, Robert B. Mittelbronn and Kate F. Mittelbronn to Brent Cordell.
Cypress Point Drive 4152: $399,000, Yar Construction Co. Inc. to Charles D. Lake and Toni V. Lake.
Del Sol East 334: $294,000, Robert M. Lewis and Anthony Clark to Jamal Habib Karkar and Lauren F. Mazahreh Karkar.
Dione Court 108: $296,000, Berners Construction Co. Inc. to Larry G. Fatzer and Anne C. Fatzer.
Division of New Covington subdivision, lot 4, square 3004: donation, no value stated, Mikell H. Williams to Michelle K. Williams, Kyle M. Williams Sr. and Koree M. Williams Sr..
Dominic Drive 1548: $260,000, Bret D. Posner and Rachel A. Posner to Jeffery D. Brumley and Elisha C. Brumley.
Egret St. 171: $247,500, Randy J. Young Jr. and Holley C. Young to Sebastian R. Pastor and Brittany Caronia.
Fifth Ave. 20028: $305,000, Christopher A. Adam to Julian Moinot and Marla B. Moinot.
Greenbriar Drive 1: $880,000, Kevin M. Kramer and Christine D. Kramer to Alexander P. Wheelock and Christine Anselmo Wheelock.
Highland Heights Drive 16648: $228,900, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Jeremy J. Brumfield and Shawanda R. Brumfield.
Highland Heights Drive 16830: $190,900, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Nancy M. Osborn.
Homewood Drive 505: $248,000, Ian M. Bowling and Mary Frances N. Bowling to Kent P. Coleman and Lynne T. Coleman.
Innwoods subdivision, Phase 1, lot B: $510,000, Habibi Holdings LLC to John J. Grisaffi Jr..
L St. 70490: $137,700, Barbara Kelly Broome to Claudette Q. Rahman.
Louisiana Highway 1082 77387: $430,000, James P. Conner Sr. to Roy A. Nelson.
Maison du Lac subdivision, lots 147, 158, 175: $175,000, WBB Realty LLC to Ron Lee Enterprises Inc..
N. Tallowwood Drive 390: $884,000, GMI Construction Inc. to Raymond G. Begin III and Leslie H. Begin.
Natchez Loop 1510: donation, no value stated, James L. Nelson to Gaynell M. Nelson.
Near Covington, portion of ground: $147,000, Federal National Mortgage Association to Pablovich Construction.
Near Covington, portion of ground: $20,000, Harold J. Jarrell and Jeanne B. Jarrell to Ricky G. Jarrell and Rebecca Sharp Jarrell.
Near Covington, portion of ground: $25,000, Minard Luneau Jr. Estate to Matthew M. Treadway.
Ninth St. 70423: $140,808, Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany West Inc. to Jeannie Lynn Marie Parker.
North End subdivision, lots 1, 2, 3, 4, square E: $6,000, Eva Nell Mooty Spillman to Anthony T. Hemard.
Parma Circle 12328: $240,075, DSLD Homes LLC to Steven Aertker Jr..
Parma Circle 12336: $219,740, DSLD Homes LLC to Andrew Massa and Katie Massa.
Parma Circle 12344: $219,340, DSLD Homes LLC to Michael B. Davis Jr..
Pin Oak Circle 21: donation, no value stated, Rhett J. Ortis and Lauren L. Ortis to Rhett J. Ortis and/or Lauren Lemoine Ortis revocable living trust.
Prestwood Lane 2020: $264,107, Level Construction & Development LLC to David M. Butler Jr..
Rickelin Drive 75768: $236,650, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Kevin L. Holland and Dawn M. Holland.
River Club subdivision, Phase 4-A, lots 61, 62: $150,000, River Club Development LLC to Robert K. Gaddy and Maria Eugenia Gutierrez Gaddy.
Riverlake Drive 14436: $255,000, Lance R. Fothe and Jeanette M. Fothe to David Goodine and Elizabeth B. Goodine.
S. Corniche Du Lac Drive 846: $580,000, James Leo Atchison and Linda Dianne Gray Atchison to Shirley Loupe Cavanaugh.
Section 23, township 7 south, range 11 east, portion of ground: $285,000, Philip C. Zitzmann and Linda B. Zitzmann to Stephen M. Bergeron and Kayla M. Bergeron.
Section 3, township 6 south, range 11 east, portion of ground: no value stated, M&T Bank to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp..
Tammany Hills subdivision lots 39, 41, square 66: $20,000, John W. Hite Jr. and Kathleen D. Hite to Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany West.
Tammany Terrace subdivision, lot 7-A, square 1: $37,800, Tammany Terrace LLC to Hughes Custom Homes LLC.
Terra Bella subdivision, Phase 1-A-9, lot 347: $87,500, Terra Bella Group LLC to Highland Homes Inc..
Terra Bella subdivision, Phase 1-A-9, lots 370, 371: $60,000, Terra Bella Group LLC to Roy A. Mouledous Jr. and Mary Ellen Miceli Mouledous.
Tice Road 19470: $90,000, Albert M. Cilluffa Jr. and Aimee Praytor to Lynn D. Bridges and Melissa A. Bridges.
Town of Mailleville, portion of ground: $108,000, Roy K. Burns Jr. and Mary Duea Burns to Sunshine Avenue Properties LLC.
Vintage Drive 115: $189,900, Melanie M. Long and Sophia K. Brown Long to Cody L. Robinson and Madalyn P. Robinson.
W. 24th Ave. 126: $299,900, Tandem Property Holdings LLC to Margaret Adele Coleman.
W. 25th Avenue, lot 7, square 2408: $59,000, Paul N. Gagliano and Carla O. Gagliano to James K. Baird Jr. and Robert T. Booms.
Watercross Estates, Phase 1-A, lot 97: $75,000, Watercross Development to Gaunt Contracting LLC.
Woodburne Loop 669: $225,000, Charles P. Mayfield and Brittany B. Mayfield to James T. Halford.
FOLSOM
James Core Road 14409: $263,000, Audrey F. Simpson to Lauren M. Liuzza.
Lee Settlement Road 11504: $85,000, Lajoyce H. Jacob to Ellis Shorts III and Ischia M. Peterson.
Near Folsom, portion of ground: $15,000, Shirley May Aaron to Huey M. Mooney III.
Near Folsom, portion of ground: $110,000, John F. Dillon and Susan V. Dillon to Gregory P. Guillory and Cynthis S. Guillory.
Near Folsom, portion of ground: $227,000, Steven D. Whitaker and Robert R. Whitaker Jr. to Amie L. Thompson.
Near Folsom, portion of ground: $838,565, Heltimbert Properties LLC to Loyd Living Trust.
Near Folsom, portion of ground: $32,500, Huey M. Mooney III to Robert W. King and Janice G. King.
Oak Drive 80198: $319,300, Karen Young Stassi to John Harvey Marshall.
LACOMBE
Cyprian Drive 29272: $211,000, Lisa R. Blanchard to Jason M. Thompson and Gabriela S. Thompson.
Huey St. 30381: $139,500, Calamari Construction LLC to Steven J. Williams and Kristen R. Jones.
Liberty Acres subdivision, lot 48-A, square 2: $164,000, Theodore H. Harris to Michael C. Keane and Heather R. Keane.
May St. 31222: $150,000, Rodney M. Lopez Jr. and Deanna K. Lopez to Jamie S. Miller.
May St. 31222: donation, no value stated, Jamie S. Miller to Cory W. Miller.
Queen Anne Drive 102: $197,000, David W. Winstead to Lauren L. Salzer and Johann G. Winkler.
Sunrise Lake Drive 26311: $70,000, J. P. Morgan Chase Bank NA to David Ernest and Rhonda Ernest.
MADISONVILLE
Audubon Parkway 1373: $285,361, Alvarez Construction Co. LLC to Tony Cavataio and Melynda Cavataio.
Bedico Creek subdivison, lot 629: $90,000, Bedico Interests LLC to BMI Construction LLC.
Belle Pointe subdivision, lot 71: $342,000, Matthew P. Taylor and Kimberly Ann Taylor to Richard L. Porter and Lajuana R. Porter.
Erindale Heights subdivision, lot 6, square 9: donation, no value stated, Norris J. Staehle to Leslie Staehle Hudson.
Fox Sparrow Loop 1049: $311,836, KPM Construction LLC to Brad C. Nobles and Michelle T. Nobles.
Lost Lake Lane 3073: $259,900, Alvarez Construction Co. LLC to Albert M. Bertolino and Sarah Gramelspacher.
Near Madisonville, portion of ground: donation, no value stated, John L. Woodside III to Jennifer M. Woodside.
Pelican Ridge Drive 513: $665,000, Roy A. Nelson to Elizabeth W. Wilke.
Perrilloux Trace Ave. 729: $403,420, Coast Builders LLC to Scott C. Hueschen and Linda K. Hueschen.
Pine Ave 101: $362,000, Arthur J. Harper and Lisa L. Harper to John L. Koeppen and Tyra C. Koeppen.
Pine Needle Court 1301: $404,900, C&C Homebuilders Construction Inc. to Stephen F. Murphy and Kristen N. Murphy.
Piney Ridge Circle 629: $260,000, Ollie J. Jackson Jr. and Hope E. Jackson to Jeremy C. Atkinson and Mary W. Atkinson.
S. Highland Oaks Drive 413: $245,000, James T. Adubato Jr. and Mary F. Adubato to Natalie Marissa Nunez.
Secluded Forest Way 120: $310,000, Donald R. Clymer and Farrah Lynn W. Clymer to Bret D. Posner and Rachel A. Posner.
Sierra Ridge Court 1: $478,636, BMI Construction LLC to Blake Moore.
Stillwood Drive 612: $265,000, Kent D. Rudolph and Virginia F. Rudolph to Andy A. Spraggs and Holly Rae Collins Spraggs.
MANDEVILLE
Delta Drive 232: $460,000, Charles D. Lake and Toni V. Lake to Lofton E. Fairchild II and Michelle Thibodeaux.
10th St. 2223: $180,000, Michael R. Lorino Jr., Anthony J. Lorino and Wayne G. Lorino to Luis M. Bonilla-Sanchez and Claudia L. Diaz-Andrade.
Audubon Lake Drive 55: $350,000, Robert M. Baird and Katherine F. Baird to Brandon T. White and Amanda M. Allen White.
Belle Maison Lane 6429: $415,000, C&C Homebuilders Construction Inc. to Edward L. Buras III and Melissa R. Buras.
Calhoun St. 1620: $60,000, Alvin A. Hotard Jr. to Meland H. Barcia.
Carondelet St. 742: $245,000, Michael W. Causey and Susan Lynn Weiss Causey to William F. Munn.
Cayman Cove 120-22-24-26: $293,733, Robert W. Thompson, David M. Thompson, Angele' M. Thompson and Barbara S. Thompson to John A. Johnson III and Leslie P. Johnson.
Dean St. 612: no value stated, WIMC Capital Trust 2011-1 to Ditech Financial LLC.
Fontainbleau Drive 105: $580,000, David N. Drory and Mary R. Kendrick Drory to Scott M. Nowicki and Sharon L. Nowicki.
Glendale Heights Road 115: $340,000, William B. Grand and Melissa O. Grand to Kenneth Dean Kersker and Lindsay H. Kersker.
Grande Maison Blvd. 205: $400,000, Cynthia F. Mon to Keith S. Boyle and Genevieve M. Than Boyle.
Hickory St. 156: $631,000, Rickey E. Dickson and Donna C. Dickson to Matthew H. Anderson ad Raymi B. Anderson.
Independence Drive 424: $325,000, Michael R. Theriot and Devienne F. Theriot to Lee M. Guidry and Jessica D. Guidry.
Lakewood Heights subdivision, lot 78: $260,000, Robert N. Cuyler, Carol Cuyler and Brian R. Cuyler to Collin Cuyler Eley and Clare F. Eley.
Logan Lane 1892: $435,000, Brett M. Bollinger and Tricia E. Bollinger to Gene F. Miller and Amy C. Miller.
Longwood Drive 110: no value stated, Carlos R. Gonzalez Ducker and Lorena Q. Melo to Geoffrey L. Hardin and Allison L. Hardin.
Marina Blvd. 386: $545,000, Elisabeth W. Schonlau to Robert A. Jenks and Mary G. Jenks.
Montmartre St. 811: $273,500, Christopher Hickman to Lance M. Lebouef and Angelle L. Lebouef.
N. Beau Chene 650-2, Unit 139: $297,500, Susan P. Chambers Matheme to Brian L. Comeaux and Jennifer R. Comeaux.
Parkview Blvd. 411: $90,000, Neely Holdings LLC to Kimberly R. Costanza.
Red Maple Drive 346: $350,000, Ryan P. Esteves and Stephanie P. Esteves to Barry Humpherys and Alisa M. Humphreys.
Revere Drive 120: $347,000, Raymond G. Begin III and Leslie H. Begin to Brett M. Schayot and Melinda D. Schayot.
River Court 1037: $340,000, Jeffrey S. Massa to Elizabeth H. Almond.
Rue Chinon 1148: $375,000, Kenneth W. Casais and Hope R. Casais to Charles P. Mayfield and Brittany L. Mayfield.
Rue Pickney St. 2346: $190,500, Jessica Lynn Day to Ryan G. Jones and Elizabeth Ann Duke Jones.
Sanctuary subdivision, Phase 1-B, lot 92: $625,000, Craig B. Billeaud and Shannon Billeaud to Bryon Person and Muriel Person.
PEARL RIVER
Forest Drive 98: $150,000, Almond G. Crowe Jr. and Linda M. Crowe to A. Mason Barnes III.
Magnolia Forest subdivision, Phase 12, lot 237: $175,000, David E. Balcer to Timothy G. Karl and Miriam H. Hobbs Karl.
Walnut St. 39578: $110,000, Henry J. Sullivan Jr., Roger B. Johnson and Cynthia M. Johnson to Crab Trap LLC.
Windsong Place 163: donation, no value satated, MAI-Steele LLC to David M. Miceli and Michele R. Miceli.
Woodmill Lane 430: $240,000, Gary Lee Dow and Janice H. Dow to Mark E. Sonnier and Debra J. McKelvey Sonnier.
RURAL LAND
Near Louisiana Highway 40, portion of ground: donation, no value satated, Ruth Anna Tisdale Sharp to Austin J. Sharp Jr..
SLIDELL
Cardinal Drive 331: $158,500, Diana L. Giboney to Shun Y. Zhang and Berina D. Dong.
Near Slidell, portion of ground: $20,000, Robert W. Howard Jr. and Myrtle S. Howard to David G. Binder and Tiffany Shea Powell Binder.
Ashton Parc 215: $284,610, DSLD Homes LLC to Justin T. Wooley and Tiffany E. Wooley.
Audubon Drive 252: $126,000, Ryan M. Montelepre to Jill Trepagnier Moran.
Bayou Paquet Road 33243: $500,000, James L. Crippin Jr. and Dawn A. Crippin to Cynthia M. Mon.
Bayou Paquet St. 144: $270,000, Herbert M. Johnsen and Ina R. Watts Johnsen to Thomas C. Withington and Carmen C. Withington.
Channel Bend Court 904: $234,000, D R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Terance F. St. Cyr.
Channel Bend Court 905: $298,500, D. R Horton Inc. to Brittany K. Scott.
Channel Bend Court 908: $217,855, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Brian Cooper and Crea S. Cooper.
Channel Bend Court 909: $201,500, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Terrol Lynn Renee Gray.
Clairise Court 1068: $160,000, Karen Hirsch Wallace to Derek M. Jackson and Anika L. Jackson.
Clearwater Drive 6148: $187,000, John F. Bravo Jr. and Teresa R. Bravo to Marshall T. Jackson.
Crane St. 2314: donation, no value stated, Brittany A. Haulard to Bernice A. Andre.
Cross Gates Blvd. 229: $242,000, Dustin A. Hall to Krystal N. Hurd.
Deborah Drive 1010: $275,000, Gerald W. Purser to James C. Carlton.
Drury Lane 20: $162,000, Marta C. Kincade to Christopher C. Ellison and Heather D. Ellison.
E. Lakeshore Village 400: $258,500, D. R. Horton Inc.-Gulf Coast to Eric A. Jackson and Crystal M. Jackson.
Edgewood Drive 455: $159,000, Calamari Construction LLC to Santos I. Aviles.
Florida Ave. 1484: $175,000, Christopher A. Canal and Bridget S. Canal to Keith Cambrice and Renee C. Cambrice.
Garden Drive 35680: $75,000, James B. Impastato to Sandra G. Ford.
Greenlawn Drive 1337: $129,500, Andy Tran to Derione Green.
Heather Drive 102: $160,000, AnthonyJ. Beau and Jacquelyn G. Beau to Charles D. Poole and Yvonne B. Poole.
Holmes Drive 207: $158,000, Daryl B. Musacchia nd Monica M. McGarry Musacchia to Chanel Duncan.
Independence Drive 1330: $166,000, Succession of Mildred C. Schiro Montalbano and Joseph F. Montalbano to Ashley Marie Chouest.
Lakeshore Estates, Phase 1-A-2, lot 40: $220,000, Trenton L. Eversull and Jill A. Eversull to Antonio Boies ad Ora Lee Moore Boies.
Manchester Drive 565: $270,000, Trent R. Manning and Audrey N. Manning to Richard P. Saavedra and Amanda B. Saavedra.
Mandy Drive 108: $183,900, Vina M. Waldon to Melin Living Trust.
Masters Point Court 236: $325,000, Patsy L. Clement, Elaine C. Parra, Merrie Clement and others to Randy L. Speed and Terrie O. Speed.
Matthews Drive 101: donation, no value stated, Harold D. Ellis to Jennifer Marie Boesch.
Moonraker Drive 393: $270,000, Kenneth P. Brewer and Margaret C. Kerns Brewer to Jerry W. Murray.
Moorings subdivision, Phase 5, lot 145: $48,000, Ruben R. Aguilar and Bonnie O. Aguilar to Glenn J. Guerra Jr. and Rachael M. Guerra.
N. Silver Maple Drive 221: $257,500, Randy L. Speed and Terrie O. Speed to Brady H. Adkins and Rebecca Lynn Waselich Adkins.
Northwod Drive 169: $90,500, J. P. Morgan Chase Bank NA to Shun You Shang.
Oak Cove 4: $587,200, Gerald T. Murkowski and Sandralee C. Murkowski to Gabby123 LLC.
Oak Leaf Drive 114: $197,000, Jacob Coleman and Misti Mount Coleman to Susan P. Russum.
Oak Ranch Estates, Phase 2, lot 13: donation, no value satated, Milton D. Stokes and Dorothy Y. Stokes to Tracy Stokes Ducre.
Ondine Lane 111: $265,000, Michael T. Armstrong to Walter E. Plauche.
Popler Drive 529: $169,500, Danny B. Touchette and Wanda M. Touchette to Dwayne J. Dilling.
Rama St. 3337: donation, no value satated, Jamel E. Faciane to Amanda Staes.
Royal Palm Drive 1431: $199,000, Tasha Tammy Lynn Buras to Blaise J. Sauro Jr. and Sandra Kellner Sauro.
Rue Piper 273: $356,000, Digvijaya D. Navalkele Patnana and Srikrishna V. Patnana to Cory E. Van Geffen and Melissa S. Van Geffen.
S. Queens Drive 107: $159,000, PDA Properties LLC to Kendall A. LeBlanc.
Scott Drive 240: $155,000, Brian D. Johnson and Kathleen H. Johnson to Deshaun W. Batiste.
Spartan Drive 515, Unit 7201: $113,900, Spartan Mansions LLC to Roberto Mancini.
St. Tammany Gardens subdivision, lot 30, square J: donation, no value stated, Daniel S. Harris to Brian D. Harris.
Taylor's Trail 40145, apartment 602: $167,000, Kelly Lynn L. Sappington to Larry V. Currier.
Tiara Drive 206: $189,900, Succession of Edwin J. Broadbridge, Gina B. Suprean, Gregory F. Broadbridge and others to Monica M. McGarry.
Treasure Island subdivision, lot 20: donation, no value stated, Glenn Gaethe to Terri G. Ubas.
Westminster Drive 309: $75,000, Marcus Hock to Amy T. McDowell.
SUN/BUSH
Near Bush, portion of ground: $17,560, Peter A. Feringa Jr. and Linda K. Feringa to John P. Bourgeois and Amanda C. Bourgeois.
Near Bush, portion of ground: $12,000, Regina Johnson to Bryan Williams Sr. and Betty Williams.
Near Sun, portion of ground: donation, no value satated, John H. Green and Mary Green Rentschler to Larry J. Green.
Sundown Farms subdivision, lot 5: $70,500, Gary F. Vadell and Beverly E. Vadell to John T. Wallace and Linda B. Wallace.