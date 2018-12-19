The New Orleans Saints and Pelicans are set to partner with Harrah's Casino in 2019, according to an Wednesday morning announcement.
The multi-year agreement will make Harrah's a first-ever "casino partner" for the teams. The agreement marks the first time both an NFL and NBA team have joined a partnership with a casino.
Other teams with similar deals in place or coming soon include the Los Angeles Raiders and Baltimore Ravens of the NFL, the Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA and the New Jersey Devils of the NHL.
The announcement said the partnership will allow Harrah's to help "develop customized experiences" and "in-game features."
The plan includes the addition of a Saints branded area at Harrah's and the casino to be designated as an "official post-game destination."
Saints and Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha and owner Gayle Benson joined Caesars Entertainment Chief Experience Officer Michael Marino and Harrah's Assistant General Manager Kathryn Jenkins to announce the partnership.