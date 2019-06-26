WEST JEFFERSON
Transfers for June 7 to June 14
AVONDALE
Marie Drive 128: Paul C. Anderson to Angelica M. Gutierrez, $78,000.
Valentine Drive 153: Kayla M. Ayala to Taneshia N. Pierce and Tanieshia N. P. Bowie, $132,750.
BRIDGE CITY
Fourth St. 217: Virtocon Financial Services Inc. to Emoneyport.com Inc., $800.
GRAND ISLE
Aurora Lane 120: TLB Investments LLC to Lindsey J. Blanchard and Susan L. Blanchard, $150,000.
Grand Beach 12 subdivision, lot 1, square 1: Gateway Investments LLC to Carroll P. Dantin and Ruth A. W. Dantin, $269,600.
Grand Beach 6. subdivision, lot 2, square K: William S. Chadwick Jr. and Vicki T. Chadwick to Chadwick Assets LLC, donation.
Grand Beach, lot 1, part lot 2, square B1: William S. Chadwick Jr. and Vicki L. Chadwick to Chadwick Assets LLC, donation.
Grand Isle Parkway 110: United Community Bank to Barry J. Orgeron and Rachelle G. Orgeron, $220,000.
Grand Isle, tract B2, no further data: Richard J. Roth to Edgar C. Bice IV and Amie H. Bice, $200,000.
Highway 1. 2238: David Chauvin & Nicole Chauvin Revocable Living Trust to Michael D. Warner and Kelly J.Q. Warner, $390,000.
Pirates Cove Landing condo, unit 56: William S. Chadwick Jr. to Chadwick Assets LLC, donation.
Queen Bess Drive 47: Harley K. Landry to Bryan Beadle and Katie Beadle, $535,000.
Rebecca Lane 3005: Amaris Isle Plantation LLC to Mark T. Musso, $80,000.
GRETNA
Cedarwood Ave. 1912: Lee C. Ragas to Randald C. Barrosse Jr., $120,000.
Cook St. 415: Terrill J. Talamo and Shanna Talamo to Blake Bathel, $160,000.
Dale Ave. 205: CAM Real Estate XIX LLC to K&A Homes LLC, $111,000.
Derbes Park subdivision, lot 21, square K: Julius F. Mole to Hung & Ly LLC, $170,000.
Derbigny St. 516: Christen Rodrigue and Brian K. Rodrigue to Matthew P. Salathe, $176,000.
E. Marlin Court 672: Leslie S. Bartley and George Bartley III to Baron Construction Co., $92,000.
Hanging Moss Lane 1577: Adams Isas Properties LLC to Belynda D. Smith and Wesley C. Johnson, $190,000.
Jefferson St. 1112: Leslie Homes Inc. to Danielle R. Figueredo, $310,000.
Lake Kristin Drive 3705: Macon R. Robinson Jr. and Fatina Abdeen to Macon Robinson Jr. and Fatina Robinson, donation.
Mary Ann Place 32: Toi Kim to Johnny V. Vo, $284,900.
Monroe St. 609: Ellis W. Cambre Jr. to Noelle L. Lee and Andrely Horn, $60,000.
Monroe St. 638: Bobby P. Matherne Jr. to Nola Property Buyers LLC, $82,000.
Pike Drive 233: Walter J. Leblanc Jr., Kirk J. Leblanc and Keith A. Leblanc to JL Entities LLC, $100,000.
Townshend North 1020: Terry Douglas and Rhonda Douglas to Tracy L. Jordan, $281,000.
HARVEY
506 MacArthur Ave. 504: Robin S. Deeters, Joann S. Monier and Sandra S. Perrin to Travis K. Eserman, $123,000.
Appleby Lane 1613: Issam S. Rimawi and Amal A. Rimawi to Nuzha Rimawi, donation.
Brighton Place 2200: Danny L. Ford II and Hailey M. L. Ford to Rashad Watson, $225,000.
Fairmont Ave. 424: Matthew T. Moore to Dianna L. Nichols and David C. Nicholas, $185,000.
Hampton Drive 2008: Laurie S. Wetekamm and Frederick L. Wetekamm III to Paula Geathers, $150,000.
Keith Way Drive 3024: Patricia Simon, Patrica S. Hearns and Alton Simons Sr. to Crystal Hulitt and Mark R. Daniel, $83,000.
Lake Superior Drive 1717: Muath H. Rimawi to Darlene P. Hammond, $339,000.
Lapalco Blvd. 1501: Hancock Whitney Bank to Westbank Expressway Technology Holdings LLC, $663,000.
Maple Ave. 429-31: Craig D. Domangue to Preaux Realty LLC, $105,000.
Maplewood Drive 1514: Earnest E. Knox Sr. to Chaun S. Wu, $83,000.
Second Ave. 501-03: Lloyd J. Stgermain Jr. and Darlene Stgermain to Sean C. Salassi, $120,000.
Spanish Oaks Drive 2121: Rosemary L. Orgeron to Marc A. Orgeron, Christine O. Boudreaux, Cynthia O. Leblanc and Christine I. Orgeron, donation.
Third Ave. 437: Joann Grundmeyer and Gary G. Grundmeyer to Charles E. Spahr IV, $145,000.
Woodmere South 1. subdivision, lot 166, square E: Carl N. Manale and Eric P. Manale Sr. to Bryden Reality LLC, $88,000.
LAFITTE
Berthoud Plantation, no further data: Rodney J. Favaloro and Andrea S.O. Favaloro to Ronald Basse Jr., $225,000.
Oak Drive 4727: Victor C. Dardar Jr. to Loreal Schouest and Brandon J. Morales, $100,000.
MARRERO
Acadiana Trace 2672: Brock M. Matherne and Atish R.H. Matherne to Calvin J. Pizani III and Lindsey C. Pizani, $305,000.
Acadiana Trace 2733: Joseph A. Gannard and Jaime Gannard to Joshua P. Couture and Marci Couture, $290,000.
Ames Farm Townsite 3. subdivision, lot 47, square 4: Adair Holdings LLC to Ed W. Hall Jr., $55,000.
Avenue J. 444: Rose T. Pierce to GMJ Real Estate Investments LLC, donation.
Barataria Blvd. 4: Thuan T. Phi and Thinh Q. Phi to Quentina Dawson, Bryan Davis and Quentina Jackson, $83,000.
Bay View Drive 4418: Fenel Cadet and Nathalie A. Cadet to Brent S. Archer and Amanda R. Archer, $221,000.
Bayou Chauvin Drive 2628: DSLD Homes LLC to Cindy Martin, $197,850.
Bayou Chauvin Drive 2632: DSLD Homes LLC to Brandon J. Laiche, $201,900.
Bayou Des Familles Drive 4500: Linda L. L. Spillman to Parish Property Investment Group LLC, $75,000.
Bayou Nock Drive 4624: DSLD Homes LLC to Robert Orgeron Jr. and Ashley Orgeron, $222,935.
Birch Lane 3124: Bebo Realty LLC to Larry C. Credit and Tonya R. Credit, donation.
Bourgeois Lane 4908: Steven M. Roark and Tammy S. Roark to Anthony Reis and Kathryn R. Reis, $120,000.
Cakebread Drive 7428: DSLD Homes LLC to Travis Bentley and Lan N. Bentley, $249,180.
Candlelight Court 1121: Dora L. Duhon and Robert E. Jumonville to Jonersi Martinez and Jorge B.R. Silverio, $155,000.
Chenier St. 2709: Mortgage Research Center LLC and Veterans United Home Loans to Secretary o0f Veterans Affairs, $172,499.66.
Christina Drive 204: Fay G. Hein to James M. Flattery, $145,500.
Crestwood Road 2604: Cory J. Breaux and Donna Breaux to Shelby L. Damico and Lacie Damico, $345,000.
Cypress Drive 2609: Mary A. Dabdoub to Tonya H. Marchand, $311,165.
Duckhorn Drive 7424: DSLD Homes LLC to Dorsay B. Harris, $245,045.
Eiseman St. 416: Susan E. Bankston to Christina Pappion and Isaac P. Pappion, $50,000.
Frnacis St. 913: Elizabeth V. Jackel, Jon J. Jackel and Elizabeth J. Voss to Vu H. Ngo, $106,000.
Golden Heights subdivision, lot 31, square P: Sherry L. Zar to Victoria A. Zelaya-streber, $173,910.
Grand Terre Drive 4953: JBL Properties Ltd to Chad Daigle, Carrie Daigle and Jacqueline Daigle, $215,400.
Liberty Oak Drive 4817: Henri L. Ransefore to Jeremy Gossell and Nicole Gossell, $25,000.
Marrero Industrial A. subdivision, lot 57: Marrero Land & Improvement Association Ltd to J&D Investment Properties LLC, donation.
Mill Grove Lane 4833: Bradley M. Bosch and Chastity N. Bosch to Jonathan P. Palermo, $265,000.
Oak Drive 5133: Charles T. Ochello Sr., Carol A. Ochello and Connie F. Paternostro to Dawn D. Pritchett and Rodney J. Pritchett, $205,000.
Pearl subdivision, lot 81, square 7: Anthony R. Collura, Cheryl Collura, Myra Rogers, William D. Rogers, David Rogers, Dale Majorie, Daniel J. Majorie, Janel Ockman and Melvin P. Ockman Jr. to Melissa Levy, $45,000.
Pearl subdivision, lot 84, square 7: Anthony R. Collura, Cheryl Collura, Myra Rogers, William D. Rogers, David Rogers, Dale Majorie, Daniel J. Majorie, Janel Ockman and Melvin P. Ockman Jr. to Canh M. Hoang, $45,000.
Romig Drive 2524: Huong N. Morin to Mahalia B. Brathwaite, $186,000.
Rue Jesann 2540: JP Morgan Mortgage Trust 2007 S2 to Redbird Investments LLC, $118,000.
Sandpiper Circle 2591: First Guaranty Mortgage Corp. to B. Marcomb Investments LLC, $188,000.
Stella Place 1532: Christopher A. Hohensee to Reginald J. Allo III and Jamie Allo, $145,000.
Sunrise Acres subdivision, lot 79A: Kenneth P. Dupre to Haspel Taylor Jr. and Eva Taylor, $37,000.
Three Oaks Court 5940: Hacienda Construction o0f Louisiana LLC to John F. Walker Jr., $163,000.
TERRYTOWN
Appletree Lane 312: Gwendolyn C. Guillotte to Miguel G. Grandeno and Veronica C. R. Grandeno, $163,000.
Avenue Mont Martre 2445: Hacienda Construction of Louisiana LLC to Maria A. Castillo, $229,900.
Carrollwood Village subdivision, lot 8, square Y: Luis A. Garcia to Carlos H. Garcia and Yesenia S. Garcia, $11,000.
Daniels Road 1955: Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association to Nancy Rodas, $93,000.
Oakwood Drive 500: Pauline M. Nunley to Nunley LLC, donation.
Terrytown 8. subdivision, lot 5, square 128: MclincolnLands LLC to Dominique Massey and Stanford Cavalier, $30,000.
Terrytown subdivision, lot 15, square 33: Joe D. Hurta to Anabelle Quesada, $53,000.
WAGGAMAN
Duffy St. 41: 41 Duffy LLC to J&D Investments Group, donation.
Duffy St. 58: 58 Duffy LLC to J&D Investments Group, $50,000.
Larkspur Lane 33: Sean I. Reynolds and Letitia A. Reynolds to Julius L. Jefferson, $195,000.
WESTWEGO
112 Rosalie Drive 108: Demond L. Duke to Ismael A. Cornejo, $145,000.
Avenue D. 1151: Caliber Home Loans Inc. to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, $85,764.21.
Barbe Drive 1232: Keith Darcey and Monica Darcey to Jemall Davis and Cheyra Davis, $217,000.
Barbe St. 614: Joseph Champagne to Rita L. Gilbert, $121,300.
Central Ave. 909: Taylor M. Gaspard and Suez Wilson to Esther M. J. Icaza and Christopher A. Mitchell, $179,000.
East Claiborne Parkway 9305: AFLAR LLC to Tacarra M. Vessel, $127,999.
East Drive 1308: Cody T. Hepting to Ruvespiere B. Cadungog, $142,000.
Gerrie Court 317: Corrine Frelich to Joseph W. Murphy III, $20,000.
Keller Ave. 816: Ditech Financial LLC to DCAD LLC, $89,270.
Seventh St. 725: Standard Mortgage Corp. to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, $116,381.33.
Whitehouse subdivision, lot 14, square 85: Vivian Pizani to Ralph E. Sacks, $75,000.