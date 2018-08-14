New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has come out swinging against a proposed deal to use public money to subsidize more than half the $558 million cost of building a proposed high-rise hotel adjacent to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

In a letter dated Aug. 9 to Melvin Rodrigue, president of the Convention Center board and of Galatoire's Restaurant, Cantrell said she had “grave concerns about the amount of subsidy this project will receive and the future implications of this project on tax revenue in New Orleans.”

+4 Take a close look at $330M sweetener for convention center hotel, watchdog says A local government watchdog group is urging officials to take a more critical look at a request for hundreds of millions of dollars worth of p…

“The scant specific details which have been made available cast doubt not only on the strategy around this hotel, but also on the Convention Center’s future plans for the use of its reserves and dedicated revenue,” the letter said.

The letter comes on the heels of a critical report issued last month by the nonpartisan Bureau of Governmental Research. That report did not take an official position on the hotel's merits but questioned why the private market can’t support the project on its own, and why it would require so much money to get it built.

Cantrell laid out a number of concerns with the project, chief among them being the estimated $330 million in tax breaks and incentives that are being requested. She described that sum as “money our citizens cannot afford to do without.”

“Under the current proposal: the developers will be able to build the hotel on free land, pay no property taxes — and will be able to enjoy a direct subsidy of over $40 million directly from the Convention Center,” the letter said. “On top of that, there is a call to waive sales and occupancy taxes worth hundreds of millions of dollars over the life of the hotel.”

Cantrell said she was also “deeply concerned” about high interest rates tied to the proposal’s tax-exempt bonds, which would be issued to finance the project, with annual debt service costs exceeding $42 million.

Additionally, she took issue with the New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority, which governs the giant assembly hall, for not fine-tuning the proposal with her administration. She noted that the project may require approvals, such as a height waiver, from the city in order to get built. The authority also has yet to provide a glimpse of any cost-benefit analysis for the hotel.

Metairie resident: Why we should think twice about new downtown New Orleans hotel proposal The recent article about the Exhibition Hall Authority (a state entity) proposal of a subsiding a new high-rise hotel upriver of the Morial Co…

“All of these concerns give me pause, regarding both the specifics of the hotel project and the future plans of the Convention Center,” the letter said.

Cantrell’s concerns mirrored many of those put forward in BGR’s report.

“The proposed deal would involve, by far, the largest contribution to a real estate project involving a private developer in recent memory in New Orleans,” BGR said in its report. “Therefore, a careful analysis is essential to determine whether the public contributions are appropriate and to ensure the public receives sufficient benefits.”

The proposed $557.5 million project at the upriver end of the giant exhibition hall would include at least 150,000 square feet of ballroom and meeting space as well as ground-level retail space. It would be connected to the center by a bridge over Henderson Street.

The development team includes local businessmen Darryl Berger and Joe Jaeger, as well as Matthews Southwest Hospitality, a Texas-based real estate firm, and Preston Hollow Capital, a Texas-based finance company.

To help cover the project’s cost, the developers are seeking $41 million in up-front cash from the Convention Center, which is funded by a variety of taxes. They also want a complete rebate to the hotel of a 10 percent occupancy tax as well as a 4 percent sales tax on all hotel revenue from sources other than room rentals, which would last for roughly 40 years.

The developers further have requested a free 50-year land lease from the Convention Center with four optional 10-year extensions, which BGR values at $28.9 million. They also want a 40-year break on property taxes, which BGR pegs at $43.7 million.

Altogether, BGR estimates that the requested tax breaks and incentives are worth roughly $329.5 million in today’s dollars.

Given the value of the public subsidies under consideration, more scrutiny is needed, according to the good-government group -- especially when the city has other pressing needs, like investments in basic infrastructure such as drainage and road work.

The Convention Center has amassed a surplus of more than $210 million. It brings in nearly $60 million a year from state-approved hotel taxes, a sales tax on food and drinks sold throughout the city and other sources.

Rodrigue could not be immediately reached for comment.