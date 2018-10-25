Louisiana is set to add a bit of New York City flare to it's fast food lineup.

Shake Shack, a fast food restaurant that began as a hot dog truck, is set to open its first Louisiana location in 2019, according to a report from WWL-TV.

The restaurant, which has more than 100 locations in the United States and overseas, will open at 3501 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, according to the report. No opening date was specified.

The chain will also be featured in the food lineup at New Orleans new airport terminal, which is set to open on May 15, 2019.

For the full report from WWL-TV, click here.