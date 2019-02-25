Pointe LNG LLC, one of several companies proposing liquefied natural gas export facilities in Louisiana, said it has hired KBR to provide front-end engineering design work on the project.
The design work is required to obtain approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Pointe LNG, a private company based in New Orleans, is proposing an LNG export facility on 600 acres on the east bank of the Mississippi River in Plaquemines Parish.
Pointe LNG's plans are further behind several other projects planned for Louisiana, as LNG firms race to get facilities running by the mid-2020s as global demand rises. The company said it would begin construction in early 2021 and start the plant in 2025 if it moved forward and received permits.