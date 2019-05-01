The Supermoon, so called because of it being the closest full moon in proximity to the Earth, rises over the Superdome in New Orleans, La. Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. The moon is the closest it has been since 1948. The next time it will be this large November 25, 2034.
Mercedes-Benz Superdome Executive Vice President Doug Thornton speaks as board members of the Louisiana Stadium & Exposition District hold a public meeting at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, voting to approve a contract for the first phase of a $450 million renovation to the structure in New Orleans, La., Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
The first phase of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome's $450 million will include demolition of its 80,000 square feet of interior ramps, to be replaced by a more fan friendly system of escalators and elevators. New Orleans, La., Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
The Mercedes-Benz Superdome's governing body on Wednesday embarked on the first phase of what is expected to be a $450 million makeover of the stadium, the first major renovation of the nearly half-century-old building since the repairs that followed Hurricane Katrina.
The board of the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District, also known as the Superdome Commission, selected Metairie-based firm Broadmoor LLC to manage what will be the first phase of the upgrade.
Estimated to cost $100 million, the initial phase includes removing 80,000 square feet of interior ramps and installing a more fan-friendly system of escalators and elevators. It also includes the construction of a large kitchen and food-service area in space currently being used for parking. The New Orleans Saints have agreed to pay a third of the overall costs.
All four phases of the overhaul are expected to be completed before the Superdome hosts Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.
ATLANTA — Gayle Benson didn’t immediately announce the news.
Mike Hoss, a spokesman for the Superdome Commission and SMG, which manages the Superdome, said the scope of renovation master plan hasn't been finalized. But it currently includes a combination of mundane improvements, such as easing mobility, and "sweet upgrades," like standing-room-only areas comparable to the ones at stadiums for the Dallas Cowboys or Atlanta Falcons.
"They’re like bars aimed at the younger fans," Hoss said. "They're ticketed but it's like watching the game from a club."
The commission chose New Orleans-based Trahan Architects last year to work up digital designs, which included the basic improvements plus a "wish list" of other upgrades, potentially including a new tailgating area.
There are still plenty of decisions left to be made, such as what to do with the grass parkway on Poydras Street, officials said.
Under the terms of the financing deal, the Saints have agreed to fund one-third of the project costs, or up to about $150 million, and the LSED will fund $210 million through the issuing of bonds, assuming the State Bond Commission approves its request this summer.
Superdome Commission chairman Kyle France said any additional funds, up to the total $450 million are still being negotiated with the state. But he said that the commission and the Saints are hoping to keep costs in check so any request for tax dollars will be as small as possible.
"We don’t know if we’ll have to go there or not and hopefully we won’t so we’ll have to see as the project goes along," said France.
The additional funding, if needed, will come directly from the state and is still being negotiated, though Governor John Bel Edwards has voiced support for the overall project.
"I’m supportive of a reasonable effort that would result in the Superdome being renovated so it can remain a competitive venue," Edwards said Wednesday. "There are more discussions that have to take place on that," he added, but "I happen to believe that Phase I is on the reasonable side."
The Superdome, which opened in 1975, hasn't had a major renovation since a $376 million multi-phase project to fix the stadium in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
The storm ripped through the stadium's roof while it served as a refuge of last resort for thousands of people fleeing the storm. The repairs fixed the damaged dome while also replacing seats and scoreboards and upgrading club facilities.
A $40 million renovation completed before the 2016 season added two massive video boards behind each end zone
In recent years, new stadiums across the U.S. have been important bargaining chips for cities bidding to host marquis events such as the NCAA Final Four and the Super Bowl.
Local officials have argued that in order to keep New Orleans in the running for these events -- and to keep bringing in the tax dollars they generate from visitors -- the Superdome needs to be upgraded. The Superdome will host the College Football Playoff national title game in 2020. The Final Four, which crowns the NCAA men’s basketball champion, will be held there in 2022.
The commission is still negotiating with the Saints and Pelicans to extend their leases beyond the 2025 expiration dates. The Saints have previously linked the lease extension to progress on the renovation plan, people involved on both sides of the talks said.
The movement on the project, and the financial outlay from the Saints organization, provides further evidence that the team could remain in New Orleans for the foreseeable future.
The LSED is a state board comprised of seven members appointed by the governor. In addition to the Superdome and the Smoothie King Center, the board oversees the TPC Louisiana golf course, the New Orleans Saints training facility, the Shrine on Airline and the John A. Alario Sr. Event Center.
The type of contract awarded to Broadmoor - a so-called construction manager at-risk contract - allows it to work with the architect at an early stage and determine which design plans are feasible, and come up with a "gross maximum price" by the time construction is ready to begin next year, said Hoss.
Staff writer Tyler Bridges contributed to this report.
The Louisiana Superdome, its steel skeleton now complete, sits like a giant mushroom along the New Orleans skyline on June 22, 1973. The $150 million facility which was slated for completion in the fall of 1974, was selected as the site of the 1975 Superbowl.
Singer Mick Jagger belts out a song before a record indoor concert crowd in the Superdome in New Orleans on Dec. 7, 1981. The crowd of 87,500-plus showed up to see the Rolling Stones in concert at a cost of $18.50 each.
An aerial view of the the New Orleans skyline, Jan. 21, 1997. In the foreground is the Louisiana Superdome. The Louisiana Superdome, host to Super Bowls, Final Fours, national title football games and even the GOP when it nominated George Bush, is embroiled in controversy over a name change.
A hole in the roof of the Louisiana Superdome lets in a stream of light as children play on the field Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2005, a day after Katrina struck the city. Within days, the Superdome would become a scene of mass misery as toilets stopped working, food and water supplies dwindled and thousands of additional people sought shelter from floodwaters.
The Louisiana Superdome sits in the foreground as floodwaters from Hurricane Katrina continue to recede Sept. 11, 2005, in New Orleans. Crowds swamped the area around the Louisiana Superdome, Monday Sept. 25, 2006 in a human sea, creating a huge traffic jam for the team's emotional return and the reopening of the stadium, which underwent $185 million in repairs to erase damage done during and after Katrina.
Workers measure sections of the galvanized steel decking that will replace the 10-plus acres of rubberized roof atop the Louisiana Superdome during ongoing restoration in New Orleans Thursday. The new galvanized steel roof would have three-inches of polyurethane foam above it plus a protective coating.
Roofers work to repair and replace the 10-plus acres of galvanized steel decking atop the Louisiana Superdome during ongoing restoration in New Orleans Thursday. The new galvanized steel roof would have three-inches of polyurethane foam above it plus a protective coating.
Work continues on the Superdome to repair damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans on Tuesday, July 25, 2006. New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson, NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue, and Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco toured the Superdome Tuesday.
Carlos Ortega watches through the hole as he lowers a piece of the old vent to the floor of the Superdome in New Orleans on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2006. The roof of the Superdome heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina, was completely redone, with only the vents on top left to be finished. The New Orleans Saints played the Atlanta Falcons for the first event in the Superdome on Monday, Sept. 25th.
New Orleans Saints fan Kathy Spadoni dances in front of the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans Monday, Sept. 25, 2006. The Louisiana Superdome was set to host the Atlanta Falcons later that night, he first event in the Superdome after it was heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina.
Danny Cooper, New Orleans, right, holds a sign in front of the Superdome before the start of the Saints' NFC 2nd round playoff game Saturday in the Superdome. At left, holding a Drew Brees sign, is T.J. Zahavi, from New Orleans.
Half the lights are out in the Superdome during a power outage in the second half of the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2013, in New Orleans.
Jarrius 'Little JJ' Robertson, celebrating after making a basket in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in February at the Superdome, is promoting organ donation. The 14 year old is in need of a liver transplant.
West All-Star Master P plays with Jarrius 'Little JJ' Robertson in February during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at the Superdome in New Orleans. Robertson, who is in need of a liver transplant, is speaking out about the need for organ donation.
Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron (85) makes a reception against New Orleans Saints strong safety Kenny Vaccaro (32) and New Orleans Saints free safety Jairus Byrd (31) in a NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans, La. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) signs a sign Larry "The Sign Guy" Rolling made ten years earlier for the first Saints game after Hurricane Katrina in 2006 before the game against the Atlanta Falcons in the Superdome in New Orleans, La. Monday, Sept. 26, 2016.
WVUE reporter Rob Kreiger, left, and New Orleans Saints photographer Michael C. Hebert photograph next to one of two new 320 foot video screens, one in each end zone, in the Superdome in New Orleans, La. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016.
Victor Quinonez, left, Macro Garcia, and Juan Carlos Ramos with New Orleans Saints Spanish Radio record as they see their faces on one of two new 320 foot video screens in the Superdome in New Orleans, La. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016.
