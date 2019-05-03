ST. CHARLES
Transfers for April 8-12:
AMA
10628 River Road: $60,000, Martha Loper to Lisa L. Bates.
BOUTTE
90 Boutte Estates Drive: $164,900, DSLD Homes LLC. to Michael Anthony Phipps.
128 Myrtle Street: $65,000, Betty A. Kirkland to Kaylin Investments LLC.
DES ALLEMANDS
114 Bayou Estates Drive: $232,000, Stacey Lynn Dupont Dufrene and Derek Christopher Dufrene to Jamie Lynn Cancienne Sandras and Ross Andrew Sandras Sr.
Coteau De France or Ranson Tract, Lot 55: $7,800, Dorcas Dufrene and Lloyd J. Frickey to Michael Joseph.
Coteau De France, Tract No. 1: $80,000, MPH Family LTD to Sommé Properties LLC.
DESTREHAN
Lot D of Good Hope Plantation, Square 19, Lot 3: $82,500, Donna Morgan Shine to Kevin W. Ervin.
43 Ormond Place: $119,000, Christopher J. Hayes and Casey D. Haynes to Kelly J. Buckwalter and Deannie Thibodeaux Buckwalter.
1000 Ormond Boulevard: $222,000, Brandy Bangs Bankston and Marcus A. Bankston to Rufus P. Cressend Jr.
311 B Ormond Meadows Drive: $143,000, Julie Ann Laurent to Martin Joseph Pizzitola and Jeannine Carmouche Pizzitola.
4 Rosedown Drive: $357,500, Patrick F. Clancy Jr. and Annemarie Bock Clancy Irrevocable Trust to James M. Dupleix and Joanne Cartozzo Dupleix.
LULING
Esperanza Park, Phase 1, Lot 9A: $394,250, Diliberto & Kirkin Properties, LLC to South Coast Concrete, LLC.
308 Sellers Ave.: $150,000, Dawn G.Morales to Cody M. Morales.
MONTZ
101 Liza Court: $380,822, Moore New Homes LLC to Jake Michael Schexnaydre and Stacy Lynne Schexnaydre.
NORCO
411 Honeysuckle Drive: $352,000, Robert Todd Hall and Cindy Garrett Hall to Kenny Joseph Bourg Jr. and Victoria Marie Bourg.
ST. ROSE
Almedia Plantation, Lot 18: $29,000, John Cherry to Joel Orellana.