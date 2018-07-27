New Orleans added 4,300 nonfarm jobs when compared to June 2017, a 0.8 percent gain that put it among the seven Louisiana metropolitan areas to report job increases.
Lafayette was the only market to lose jobs, while Houma-Thibodaux was flat for the 12-month period.
The state added 21,200 nonfarm jobs in June, a nearly 1.1 percent gain over the total for June 2017. That was the ninth consecutive month the state had a year-over-year job increase. There were 1,995,100 nonfarm jobs in the state in June, according to the figures released Friday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. Those numbers were not adjusted for seasonal changes.
New Orleans had 580,200 nonfarm jobs in June, compared to 575,900 a year ago. The information sector picked up 1,000 jobs from a year earlier, a 15.2 percent gain. Hospitals added 2,100 jobs, a 9.3 percent gain. Professional and business services shed 1,600 jobs, a 2.1 percent drop.
BATON ROUGE: The Capital Region had the biggest job growth of any of Louisiana’s nine metropolitan areas in June, adding 8,800 jobs, a 2.2 percent gain. The gains were powered by construction, up 2,300 jobs for a 4.5 percent gain, and accommodation and food services, up 1,700 jobs for a nearly 5 percent gain. Baton Rouge was down 500 information jobs, an 8.5 percent drop.
LAFAYETTE: The Acadiana region, which has been hard hit by low crude oil prices, continued to shed jobs. There were 400 fewer jobs compared to June 2017, a 0.2 percent drop. Mining, logging and construction dropped by 700 jobs, a 2.9 percent decrease. Retail trade also was down by 600 jobs, or 2 percent. Manufacturing added 900 jobs, a 6 percent gain.
OTHER METRO AREAS: Hammond had the second-fastest metro growth rate at 2.0 percent, or 900 more jobs. Lake Charles, which has benefited from a boom in industrial construction, continued, added 2,100 jobs, a 1.8 percent gain. Alexandria was up by 500 jobs, or 0.8 percent. Monroe was up 500 jobs, or 0.6 percent. Shreveport-Bossier City had 600 more jobs, a 0.3 percent gain. Houma-Thibodaux was unchanged from June 2017.
Statewide, the nonseasonally adjusted unemployment rate in June was 6.1 percent, up from 5.8 percent a year ago and above the national unemployment average of 4.2 percent. Baton Rouge's unemployment rate was 5.4 percent, up from 5.2 percent; New Orleans, 5.8 percent, up from 5.5 percent; and Lafayette, 6.1 percent, down from 6.2 percent.