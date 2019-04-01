NO.skullbones.030619.0006.JPG
Revelers on Bourbon Street ask for beads from people on a balcony on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

 Advocate photo by MAX BECHERER

The New Orleans Advocate hosts a public forum on tourism on April 3, bringing together leading experts for an unprecedented public panel discussion.

The forum begins at 8:30 a.m. and will feature leaders like Stephen Perry of New Orleans & Co. and Michael Sawaya of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, along with john Pourciau, Chief of Staff to mayor LaToya Cantrell. 

Follow below for live updates. The module will refresh itself.

