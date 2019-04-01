The New Orleans Advocate hosts a public forum on tourism on April 3, bringing together leading experts for an unprecedented public panel discussion.
The forum begins at 8:30 a.m. and will feature leaders like Stephen Perry of New Orleans & Co. and Michael Sawaya of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, along with john Pourciau, Chief of Staff to mayor LaToya Cantrell.
