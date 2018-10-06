On May 15, if all goes according to the latest plan, Louis Armstrong International Airport will undergo a massive change: The current terminal on Airline Drive will shut down, and flights will begin operating out of a sparkling new terminal closer to Interstate 10.

The completion of the $1.3 billion, six-year project will make New Orleans the first major American city in a decade to replace its airport terminal. The last was Indianapolis in 2008.

It will bring an end to a generation of uncertainty about how to modernize New Orleans’ airport, which serves four out of every five passengers who fly into or out of Louisiana.

The opening will cap a remarkable decade for air travel at the airport. Consider:

For the first time since 1982, New Orleans has direct service to Europe, with British Airways offering nonstop flights to London and Condor flying nonstop to Frankfurt.

Airport traffic grew by 60 percent, making New Orleans the third fastest-growing airport in America over that time.

Thanks to the growth in passenger traffic and better cost containment, costs per passenger will have declined even as the airport begins paying down the debt for the new terminal. New Orleans’ costs are lower than the average for similarly sized airports.

By all accounts, when it comes to design, New Orleans will be getting what Mayor Mitch Landrieu promised in 2013: “a world-class airport for a world-class city.”

The airy new facility, co-designed by star architect Cesar Pelli, will have a wide, open feel. It will feature a broad array of restaurants, easier access to gates, a modern baggage system and the latest technology.

The new terminal would not have been possible without Landrieu, who viewed it as a legacy project for his administration, and for good reason. It will be the most consequential public works project he oversaw and probably the largest one that metro New Orleans has seen since the construction of the Superdome nearly 50 years earlier.

But as the project nears takeoff, some blemishes also have become more apparent:

The total cost of $1.3 billion for the terminal and roadways to it is about twice the $650 million estimate touted in 2013 by Landrieu and the airport’s outside consultants. That's partly because costs have grown and partly because the original price tag didn't include major roadwork.

The terminal is now scheduled to open a year after the original date. The latest delay was caused by the need to build a new sewage pipe for the terminal after the one that was built could no longer operate because of shifting soils.

Although the new terminal is about three-quarters of a mile closer to Interstate 10, drivers will likely encounter traffic tie-ups, possibly significant ones, getting there via Loyola Drive in Kenner. That’s because the planned flyovers from the interstate won’t be ready until at least 2023 — in part because of poor planning.

The new airport access road off Loyola Drive cuts in half a poor, mostly black neighborhood in Kenner, a development that has upset residents but attracted little attention from Landrieu, other local officials and the Aviation Board.

The new long-term parking lot won’t be ready when the new terminal opens. So for the first few months, departing passengers who leave their vehicles at the airport will have to park in a long-term lot by the existing terminal and take a shuttle to the new one. Arriving passengers who want to rent a vehicle will have to take a shuttle bus back to the existing rental car facility next to the current terminal.

Reaching for the sky

Landrieu began the push for a new airport terminal in 2011, shortly after taking office. His pitch followed a series of abortive efforts over the previous 30 years, which variously envisioned expanding the old airport, moving it to a site midway between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, moving it to eastern New Orleans or privatizing it.

In a letter to the Aviation Board, the mayor noted that he had commissioned a study when he was lieutenant governor that “identified the dated airport infrastructure and poor arrival experience as major ‘dissatisfiers’ inhibiting our ability to grow as a top tourism destination, which we know also inhibits our ability to compete as a top destination for business and industry.”

The airport hired a consulting firm to study four options: refurbish the existing terminal, at an estimated cost of $595 million; build a new terminal on the site of the existing one, by doing construction in phases, for $690 million; build a new terminal just to the west of the existing terminal, at a cost of $610 million; or build a new terminal on the north side of the old one, for $650 million.

All along, the consultants and Landrieu favored the fourth option, the move to the north, where they could build a free-standing terminal not tied to the longtime facility facing Airline Drive.

However, that was the only one of the four options that would require building new flyovers from the interstate — a $150 million project that was not included in the price tags at the time.

In 2012, Landrieu appointed developer Roger Ogden to the Aviation Board. A well-known art collector who had built some 35 shopping centers collectively worth more than $1 billion, Ogden would take the lead in the decision-making process. He worked in tandem with board member and Mercedes-Benz Superdome executive Doug Thornton, a close ally of Landrieu’s who brought invaluable experience from having overseen the Dome’s renovation after Hurricane Katrina.

In a recent interview, Ogden said he initially favored renovating the existing terminal. But he eventually decided that would be akin to “renovating an old house, which is more risky than building new from the ground up.”

Ogden’s second choice was to build the new terminal immediately to the west, near the rental car facility then under construction. But he rejected that option because it would disrupt FedEx, UPS and other cargo operators, and would put departing passengers farther away from I-10.

“The north side option allowed us to ground-up build and have close proximity to the interstate,” Ogden said.

Even as Aviation Board members were marshaling evidence to support that decision, they were overseeing a $300 million renovation of the existing terminal that added six new gates, freshened up the ticketing area, opened more inviting restaurants, upgraded the baggage area and constructed a garage to consolidate rental car operations. That facelift had to be completed before New Orleans hosted the Super Bowl in February 2013.

A move to the north would thus mean that most of the benefits from the Super Bowl upgrade would last only five or six years. The rental car garage will be its main vestige.

A financial renaissance

Even before the 2013 decision to build a new terminal, the airport was undergoing a financial renaissance under a new aviation director, Iftikhar Ahmad, whose predecessor had resigned in disgrace. At the direction of Landrieu and the Aviation Board, Ahmad was eliminating bloated contracts that had been freely given under previous mayors who in return mined the consultants for campaign contributions.

For example, the airport staff reduced spending on an electrical contract from $253,000 in 2010 to $75,000 in 2011, and eliminated a consulting contract for maintenance services that has resulted in a savings of $560,000 per year, according to Erin Burns, an airport spokeswoman. Greater staff oversight of security services reduced that contract from $2.8 million in 2010 to $1.6 million in 2011.

"The inspector general once called the airport a ‘pit of corruption.’ We turned it around by reforming procurement; overhauling credit card, overtime and take-home car policies; renegotiating contracts; and making the agency more transparent and accountable,” Landrieu, who declined to be interviewed for this story, said in an email.

Overall, the airport’s operational costs remained essentially flat over nearly a decade — an impressive feat given the skyrocketing passenger numbers.

The steep rise in traffic generated more money from restaurants, stores, parking and other “non-airline” sources. And all of that meant Ahmad could reduce how much Louis Armstrong International charged the airlines. All of it together helped dramatically reduce the airlines’ cost for each passenger, a key figure known as “cost per enplanement,” or CPE.

“We learned that was the metric by which all airports are measured,” Thornton said in an interview. “The lower you can bring the CPE, the more attractive you can make it to the airlines.”

The airlines’ local CPE, once projected to be $12.80 by 2012, was instead only $8.49 that year. The CPE would eventually bottom out at $5.32 in 2017, well below the average at other medium-sized hubs.

A virtuous cycle had begun. Southwest expanded its flights, and such low-cost carriers as Spirit and Frontier began flying out of New Orleans.

In 2012, New Orleans was actually the fastest-growing airport in the country, as the city’s post-Katrina recovery gained strength.

Amid all that good news, Landrieu got the Aviation Board’s OK on April 17, 2013, to build the brand-new terminal on the north side.

“This is one of these wonderful opportunities where all of the stars aligned and the people of this city and this region decided to seize the moment that has been missed by us so many times,” Landrieu told reporters, as enthusiastic local officials crowded behind him.

Along with Ogden and Thornton, those voting for the move were: board Chairman Nolan Rollins, then president of the Urban League of Greater New Orleans; Michael Smith, general manager of the New Orleans Hyatt Hotel; Cheryl Teamer, an attorney and strategic consultant; Ti Martin, a restaurateur; Lea Polk Montgomery, a financial adviser; and Jim Hudson, a bank executive who represented Kenner on the board.

“This airport is the front door to our city, and we intend to give you a front door that you are proud of in every way,” Martin said that day.

The airlines signed off on the plan, and none of them have publicly expressed any complaints about its execution.

“Throughout the process, Southwest, as well as other carriers, have had a seat at the table during project planning and construction conversations,” Dan Landson, a spokesman for Southwest, the biggest operator out of New Orleans, said in an email. “Together, we’ve worked to ensure the new facility has the right amount of space for today’s airline operations as well as space to grow into in the future.”

One big improvement at the new terminal: Travelers will pass through a central checkpoint to the gates. The current terminal has a checkpoint for each of its three concourses; those can become bottlenecks when one airline has heavy passenger traffic.

The terminal will also feature mechanized conveyor belts to transport luggage from ticket check-in counters to security screening machines. At the existing terminal, employees must carry the bags.

Another bonus: Connecting passengers — who make up just 4 percent of Louis Armstrong’s traffic — will be able to go directly to their new gate, rather than having to pass into the terminal and then back into a secure area.

The new terminal also will have more food and gift concessions. Most will be in the secure area — which passengers generally prefer in the post-9/11 era — rather than in the main terminal.

All four of the proposed new terminals would have included the same improvements.

Hitting some turbulence

Although the airport’s price tag is much higher than originally envisioned, the project hasn’t ballooned as spectacularly as it might have. In board meetings, Ogden and Thornton pushed to keep costs down.

In mid-2015, the contractor chosen to build the airport — a joint venture consisting of four companies, known as Hunt Gibbs Boh Metro — presented an initial estimate that the terminal would cost more than $1 billion, almost 50 percent more than the original estimate.

“The project was in jeopardy,” Thornton said. “We were about to walk away.”

For three months, he led a team that reduced costs and sliced out luxuries — the height of the terminal was reduced from 80 feet to 75 feet, for example — while working closely with Charlie Prewitt, the joint venture’s construction boss.

In December 2015, the Aviation Board announced that construction of the new terminal and roadways (not including the flyovers) would now cost $806 million, up a more modest 24 percent from the initial estimate. The opening would be pushed back from the original unveiling date of May 5, 2018 — two days before Landrieu’s second and final term ended — to October of that year.

Much of the cost increase announced in 2015 resulted from a realization that the planned terminal was too small and would have to be enlarged by about 17 percent. The undersized plan had helped keep the overall cost down, at least initially.

In March 2017, Mark Reis, then the airport's interim director, announced another increase in the price tag. The terminal would now cost $993 million after the board decided to add five more gates — for a total of 35 — to meet higher passenger traffic projections.

The flyovers that will drop traffic from I-10 directly onto airport property — allowing traffic to bypass the congestion of Loyola Drive — will add another $150 million.

The need for more gates was hardly a surprise: The existing terminal has 35 gates, and the board had known in 2012 — before the plan to build a new terminal was even approved — that the airport’s traveler count was exceeding projections and growing rapidly. The extra work caused the board to delay the expected opening again, to Feb. 1, 2019.

“The airlines believe in the future of this market, and we are adjusting the project to meet those new demands, and that's a good thing,” Ogden told his colleagues.

The various delays had ensured the airport wasn’t going to open on Landrieu’s watch, so in April, two weeks before he left office, Landrieu invited reporters and several dozen business and political leaders to see the new terminal, by then nearly 70 percent complete.

Bow-tied waiters passed out food and drink, and a band played.

The new terminal, Landrieu told the assembled crowd, “will be the economic engine that drives the future.”

The problem with the new terminal’s sewer line, announced last month, has resulted in the latest opening date of May 15, 2019, just after the Jazz and Heritage Festival ends.

Not just hot air

Perhaps the central irony of the gleaming new terminal is that many of the problems it was intended to solve — not enough flights, not enough destinations, high per-passenger costs — have already been fixed.

Since 2011, when the new terminal was first proposed, New Orleans travelers have seen the number of cities they could fly to directly jump by 43 percent. The number of passengers using the airport since then has shot up by 41 percent.

All of those extra passengers have meant more people parking their vehicles and spending money on concessions at the airport. That has led to a spike in non-airline revenue. And all of that, combined with lower operating costs, has allowed the airport to sharply drop the airlines’ per-passenger costs, the CPE.

With air travel on the rise around the country, other medium-sized hubs also have seen drops in CPE, but not as impressive as those posted by Louis Armstrong International.

The CPE at New Orleans is now rising to pay off the $763 million in bonds that airport officials sold to finance the new terminal.

The CPE is now projected to be $8.02 in 2019 and to peak at $8.25 in 2021 before beginning to decline slowly in succeeding years.

Those numbers are still well below industry standards. The average CPE for medium-size hubs in 2017 was $9.04, according to the Airports Council International — North America, or nearly $4 higher per passenger than the airlines’ operating cost that year in New Orleans of $5.32.

Although the old terminal has achieved an efficiency that officials never foresaw, they say now that a reckoning would have come due fairly soon had they not built the new terminal.

For instance, Thornton said, the old terminal’s aging air conditioning and electrical systems would eventually have become prohibitively expensive to maintain or replace.

But it’s not just about CPEs. Thornton said the new terminal was needed to make sure that visitors have a pleasant entry to New Orleans, whether they are here to attend a convention or to enjoy the French Quarter, a sporting event at the Superdome or one of the litany of local festivals.

“We will now have a world-class airport constructed to the best of the ability (to meet) the needs for the next 15 to 20 years,” said Ogden.