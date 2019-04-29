Representatives of the New Orleans hospitality industry and Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration reached a tentative deal Monday that would provide most but not all of the extra funding the mayor has been seeking for the city’s patchwork drainage system and other infrastructure needs.
The proposed agreement calls for the city to receive about $48 million of the $75 million Cantrell has sought to immediately shore up the Sewerage & Water Board’s precarious finances, according to sources familiar with the agreement. In addition, higher taxes on hotels and short-term rentals would provide the city with an additional $27 million a year for infrastructure.
The money would come from a variety of sources. The yearly payments would include a 1 percentage point increase in the tax on New Orleans hotel rooms and a 6.75 percent tax increase on short-term rentals that would bring them in line with what is charged at traditional hotels.
The Ernest N. Morial Convention Center would cough up about $28 million of the upfront money, mostly from its substantial reserves. The source of most of the remaining upfront cash was not clear Monday.
The city would get $3.5 million a year for five years from disaster funds controlled by the state.
If it all goes through, the deal will count as an against-the-odds victory for Cantrell, who first started pushing in the fall to get more of the tax revenue from tourism to help cover the city’s infrastructure needs. Getting a greater share of that money has been a goal of previous New Orleans mayors, but it has never come to fruition.
It would also be a win for Gov. John Bel Edwards, who has overseen the negotiations and could reap political benefits from settling a long-standing issue in voter-rich New Orleans.
Crucially, the final deal does not include elements each side had seen as deal-breakers earlier in the negotiations.
The final plan could largely be approved directly by the state Legislature, unlike earlier plans proposed by the hospitality industry that would have imposed new taxes only if they were approved by a vote of the residents of New Orleans. The Cantrell administration rejected that approach, in part because it could sap the mayor’s political capital at a time when the S&WB is preparing to ask voters to approve a new drainage fee.
On the other side of the coin, the deal would not take away any tax money from tourism marketing agencies in the city, something that had been strongly opposed by Stephen Perry, president and CEO of New Orleans and Co., the chief marketing agency.
The final outlines of the deal are being reviewed and an announcement could come as soon as Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.
“Things will have to start moving this week,” said another person directly familiar with the discussions, noting that legislative committees are trying to complete hearings on bills, with the Legislature scheduled to adjourn on June 6.
The House did not take up House Bill 573, which would have enacted some parts of the deal, on Monday as scheduled. This was seen as an indication that the two sides have not reached final agreement.
However, after weeks of discussions which at times appeared to be deadlocked, a breakthrough occurred in recent days.
That came after Cantrell played hardball with hospitality industry leaders on Monday and Tuesday of last week by having her legislative allies push three bills through the House Ways and Means Committee, the first step in the legislative process.
House Bill 522 would increase the hotel guest tax by 1 percentage point, HB 521 would redirect the money from tourism marketing, and HB573 would take money from the Morial Convention Center while also allowing center officials to move forward with plans to build a 1,200-room hotel at the building’s upriver end. Those plans were potentially complicated by the news Saturday that Joe Jaeger, one of the developers, was pulling out of the hotel project.
Those familiar with the talks said that while the two sides butted heads publicly before the Ways and Means Committee, they kept their cool privately and were able to resume negotiations on Thursday.
Those attending the Thursday meeting were: Perry, the hospitality industry’s lead negotiator; John Pourciau, the mayor’s chief of staff; Melvin Rodrigue, the general manager of Galatoire’s restaurant who chairs the Convention Center board; Matthew Block, the governor’s executive counsel; Paul Rainwater, the city’s chief lobbyist; and Darryl Berger, a prominent New Orleans hotel owner and developer.
The negotiators held a series of phone calls in subsequent days to move the talks forward.
“Everyone feels like there’s a handshake here,” said one person familiar with the discussions.
Cantrell and the hospitality industry had been at odds over how to raise the hotel tax. Hospitality leaders wanted to have the Legislature create a special taxing district that would encompass most of New Orleans and authorize an election where the residents of that district would vote on whether to approve the tax.
Instead, both sides now believe that both the House and Senate will approve the 1 percentage point increase in the hotel tax with the two-thirds vote necessary and that Edwards will permit the tax to become law. It would raise $12.5 million per year for the city’s infrastructure needs.
Another contentious issue has been how to spend the $10.5 million per year to be collected by raising the tax on short-term rentals by 6.75 percentage points, bringing it up to the rate paid on hotel rooms in the city.
The two sides have compromised with 75 percent of that money going to the city’s infrastructure fund and 25 percent to tourism marketing efforts. The tax would go into effect if the Legislature approves HB 43, sponsored by Rep. Jimmy Harris, D-New Orleans, that calls an election in New Orleans and if voters then approve it.
Of the $28 million that would come from the Convention Center, the agreement would take $20 million from the center’s $235 million in reserves and $8 million from unspent dollars already committed for two other projects.
A separate element of the deal would require the proposed new Convention Center hotel to make payments in lieu of property taxes to the city. Center officials had argued that the hotel should be tax-exempt.
The deal would let Cantrell move forward with the hospitality industry’s support to ask New Orleans voters to approve a drainage fee that would be imposed on all properties, including those owned by nonprofits such as churches and universities and by government agencies. That fee would raise roughly $40 million per year for the S&WB's drainage system, the most financially shaky part of its operations.
Going into that campaign after succeeding in getting millions more from taxes on tourists would allow the administration to argue that it had first made efforts to get the money it needs without raising costs for residents.