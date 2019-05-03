The new owners of the Hyatt Regency hotel will keep until 2025 the controversial tax break enjoyed by the previous owners, who agreed in a deal with the city to pay sharply reduced city property taxes as a way to fund a complete renovation of the hotel in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.
The new owners, including Saints owner Gayle Benson, local developer Darryl Berger, and Fulcrum Hospitality, a New Jersey hotel investment manager backed by Nashville private equity firm AllianceBernstein, said last month that they would buy the 1,193-room hotel from Poydras Properties Hotel Holdings, bringing it back into local ownership for the first time in its 43-year history.
The original deal between the city's Industrial Development Board and Poydras Properties in 2010 allowed the owner to pay $320,000 annually as part of a "payment in lieu of taxes", or PILOT, program, which it was argued at the time was necessary in order to get a favorable rating on the bonds to fund a $275 million renovation.
Before Katrina, the Hyatt Regency's owners paid just under $2.3 million in property taxes, which had dropped to $625,000 by the time the tax deal was being negotiated.
The IDB confirmed that the tax benefit would transfer to the new consortium and that they will have the option to buy the land from IDB when that tax deal expires in six years.
At the time the original PILOT deal was being discussed, experts such as Tulane economics professor Toni Weiss argued that the owners could pay $625,000 a year for a decade without being unduly burdened, whereas paying a little more than half that for 15 years was overly generous and would deprive the city of much-needed tax revenue.
The city's tax assessor, Errol Williams said in an interview that tax deals like the one negotiated for Hyatt Regency may have been necessary a decade ago, but the rationale is less compelling when owners enjoying the benefit can sell at a good profit.
Furthermore, he said it encourages others to seek the same benefit as a condition of investment, citing the proposed Convention Center Omni Hotel development, which is seeking favorable tax treatment.
The deal terms of the Hyatt Regency have not been disclosed by the parties, though trade press at the end of last year reported that Ares Management, the hedge fund which had bought Poydras Properties, was originally looking for about $425 million.
According to a report by credit ratings firm Standard & Poor's last month, the consortium paid $398 million for the Hyatt Regency in a "highly-leveraged" deal, funded by $73.9 million of equity and $325 million of debt.
S&P gave a top rating to the debt, saying the Hyatt Regency is expected to benefit from a planned $500 million mixed-use redevelopment of the New Orleans South Market District, including retail, entertainment, restaurants and luxury apartments, with events at the adjacent venues - including the 2020 NCAA national championship game, the 2022 NCAA Final Four basketball tournament and Super Bowl LVIII in 2024 - bringing increased occupancy.
The owners were not immediately available to comment.