The Windsor Court Hotel in the Central Business District has unveiled a $15 million property renovation that includes modernizing all of its 316 guestrooms and suites.
The work, which is slated to be finished by October, also includes the addition of a new poolside bar, which overlooks the hotel’s 65-foot saltwater pool.
“This project was rooted in our desire to stay true to our old-world British elegance and classic luxury décor without having any feeling of being dated or antiquated,” Windsor Court General Manager Ralph Mahana said. “By updating and upgrading our furnishings, color palette and bathrooms, our guest rooms and corridors are brighter, more vibrant and refreshing — yet they maintain the charm, style and elegance for which our hotel is known.”
The latest renovation at the 23-story hotel also refreshes public spaces, including hallways, elevator landings, the Club Level Lounge and La Chinoiserie, the 3,700-square-foot ballroom on the hotel’s top floor. It comes on the heels of a larger, $22 million hotel restoration in 2012.