DonahueFavret Contractors, a longtime family-owned company, has expanded its ownership to include five key employees.
David Dupre, vice president of field operations; Patrick Descant, vice president of preconstruction services; Bryan Hodnett, director of business development; Matthew Weeks, superintendent; and Lauren Laudun, business development coordinator, have been added as owners. They join John “Jack” Donahue Jr., founder and chairman of the board; John Donahue III, president and chief executive owner; and Maura Donahue, executive vice president, as owners.
John Donahue III said the time was right to allow the employees to become invested in the future of the company. DonahueFavret is marking its 40th year in business. “They have played a vital part in our success and this provides a strong foundation for our future,” he said.
Mandeville-based DonahueFavret has annual revenue in excess of $85 million and a staff of 50 employees. The company specializes in health care, hospitality, retail and commercial construction and is licensed to do business from Texas to Florida.