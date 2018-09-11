New Orleans city planners on Tuesday sided with a local developer’s plans to build a grocery store and 24-unit condo complex in an underutilized stretch of the otherwise bustling Freret Street business corridor.
The City Planning Commission's 5-2 vote, which went against its staff's recommendation, followed more than an hour of discussion by nearby residents and business owners, who generally welcomed the addition of a grocery but said the condos would worsen existing issues with parking and traffic congestion.
The commission’s staff recommended allowing the property’s owner, Neighborhood Housing Services of New Orleans, a nonprofit group that helps residents find affordable housing, to renovate the existing structure at 4528 Freret to build a 9,600-square-foot grocery on the ground floor and nearly 8,300 square feet of office space on the second floor.
The condos would be built in a new interconnected structure above the existing parking area.
The $15 million project's developer, Will Bradshaw, co-founder and president of New Orleans-based Green Coast Enterprises, said the condos would include lower-priced units at “a price point that no one has been able to touch for years" in the corridor.
Plans call for designating 30 percent of the units to be marketed at below-market prices.
The price tag for a one-bedroom affordable unit would be roughly $125,000, compared to $325,000 for a similar market-race unit, according to documents filed with the city. The lower-priced two-bedroom units would go for roughly $175,000, compared to $375,000 for the market-rate units.
The developers plan to market the lower-priced units to teachers, service industry workers and other people who make in the neighborhood of $40,000 a year.
”We think this is a new opportunity to generate a model for mixed-income condominium housing,” Bradshaw said.
Additionally, the proposal calls for building a 280-kilowatt solar power installation on the building’s roof, with the aim of becoming the first “net-zero” mixed-income condominium complex in the state, meaning that the project would generate as much electricity as it uses.
At Tuesday’s hearing, some neighbors spoke in favor of having a grocery store at the site — possibly something like a Canseco's Market — but opposed allowing the condo units.
Efforts to revitalize the Freret Street business corridor between Napoleon and Jefferson avenues began in the 1990s, with many previously vacant buildings undergoing renovations and helping to rejuvenate the neighborhood.
The portion of the property where the condos are proposed is zoned differently in the front, where it faces Freret and multiple-family residences can be built by right, from in the back, facing La Salle Street, where multi-family residences are not permitted.
Not allowing that portion of the property to be rezoned would cut about six units from the project, including two condos that would be priced at below-market prices. It would also throw into question whether the project could ultimately be "net-zero" on its energy usage, Bradshaw said.
In total, the development would have 42 parking spaces — 32 on-site and 10 street spaces for the commercial use.
In a report to the commission, the planning staff said the grocery store would be “well-suited” for the site, which was initially designed as an ice house. Later, it became a Canal Villere grocery. More recently, it housed the Publiq House, a bar and live entertainment venue that closed in late 2015. The building is now vacant.
A handful of residents spoke against the proposed condos, but most were in favor of a grocery, although they still expressed concern that it would add to congestion in the area.
However, the staff urged the commission not to support rezoning the rear of the site, saying that the new designation would be “inappropriate" and would amount to a “spot zone," or treating one property differently from other nearby sites.
The commission ultimately voted to reject the staff's recommendation by supporting the rezoning, as well as signing off on the conditional-use permit for the grocery, which the staff backed.
Commissioners Eugene Green, Jason Hughes, Kathleen Lunn, Jonathan Stewart and Kyle Wedberg supported the project.
Commissioners Kelly Brown and Robert Steeg voted no. "I can't get around the fact that it's inconsistent with the master plan," Brown said.
Two members, Lona Hankins and Walter Isaacson, were absent.
The final decision rests with the City Council. The site is in Councilman Jay Banks’ district.