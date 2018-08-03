The McCarthy Group Realtors are joining with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices United Properties to operate a real estate office in Metairie.
The office will operate under the BHHS United Properties name at McCarthy’s current location at 503 Metairie Road until a permanent location can be found.
BHHS entered the Louisiana market in 2016, when Jonathan Starns and Chase Muller launched the brand in Baton Rouge. They have since added an office in Central.
Joining with McCarthy made sense, said Starns. “McCarthy is annually at the top of the agent production list in the region,” he said.
McCarthy Group has been in business for 25 years and has nine employees.
Shaun McCarthy said the Berkshire Hathaway brand appeals to a wide range of consumers, from first-time buyers to people looking to sell high-end homes. “With the network’s tools and resources now available to our team, we couldn’t be in a better position,” he said. Plans are to expand the Metairie office, adding new agents.