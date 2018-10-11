The Port of New Orleans handled its largest container ship ever when the CMA CGM-operated Pusan C, a 9,500 twenty-foot-equivalent unit vessel, called this week on the Napoleon Avenue Container Terminal operated by Ports America.
The Pusan C set a record as the largest container vessel to call at the Napoleon Avenue Container Terminal by 1,000 TEUs.
CMA CGM operates the Pusan C as part of the company’s direct weekly container service to Asia from the port.
“The deployment of larger vessels highlights our strong growth in container volumes and the success of the PEX 3 service connecting America’s heartland to global markets like Asia,” said Brandy D. Christian, Port of New Orleans President and CEO. “Gulf Coast container volumes are predicted to continue to rise, and we look forward to capturing the growth opportunities with our ocean carrier partners like CMA CGM.”
Port NOLA recorded a 20 percent growth in containerized cargo volumes in the first three months of the current fiscal year over the same July-September period a year ago. The growth in containerized cargo has been driven by overall export growth as well as increased imports, port officials said.