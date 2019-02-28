Southeast Louisiana National Public Radio stations WWNO 89.9 FM New Orleans and WRKF 89.3 FM Baton Rouge announced that Patrick Madden, a veteran radio reporter from WAMU in Washington D.C., will serve as regional news director, effective May 1, directing local news coverage at each station and regional coverage between both metro areas.
The two NPR stations started a collaborative process in 2016 when WRKF hired as its president and general manager Paul Maassen, WWNO’s general manager, in a management sharing arrangement. Since then the two stations have coordinated program schedules and shared news content, such as WRKF’s “Capitol Access” and WWNO’s reporting on flood recovery and coastal news.
“Pooling talent makes the best use of each station’s resources,” Maassen said. “By making best use of each station’s resources, reporting talent, and local knowledge, we enhance news coverage for listeners in both communities about local news as well as subjects of regional concern, like transportation and coastal land loss.”
Madden has been a reporter at WAMU, the NPR member station in Washington D.C., for more than 12 years. As an investigative journalist, he covered such subjects as political corruption, abusive police tactics, environmental issues and illegal guns. His work has led to legislative reforms and has received national recognition, including two national Edward R. Murrow awards and the 2016 Daniel Schorr Prize.