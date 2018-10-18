Covington-based Pool Corp. reported third-quarter earnings of $69.3 million, or $1.66 per share, on record sales of $811.3 million.
That's up from the $48.8 million, or $1.16 per share, earned in the third quarter of 2017.
Manuel Perez de la Mesa, president and CEO, said the numbers were a result of "operational execution" and increased demand for pool and irrigation-related products.
Pool Corp.'s record sales of $811.3 million were 9 percent higher than the $743.4 million recorded the year before and ahead of Wall Street expectations.
The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected revenue of $804.3 million.
Analysts surveyed by Zacks expected earnings of $1.58 per share.
Pool Corp. expects full-year earnings to be $5.58 to $5.78 per share.
“Based on our expectations of sustained demand, combined with our proactive supply chain management, we expect to finish the year strong with a solid fourth quarter," Perez de la Mesa said.
Pool Corp. shares have risen 11 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 31 percent in the last 12 months.