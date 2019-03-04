Hawaii hasn't gotten closer, but Southwest Airlines has begun listing its first-ever routes for the island -- you'll just have to head out west to take advantage of them right away.

The Dallas, Texas-based airline will begin routes from Oakland, California to Honolulu on March 17. A majority of the early options had already sold out as of Monday, but listings show one-way tickets under $100 on certain days.

Rates can be found on Southwest's dedicated Hawaii booking portal.

Southwest Airlines, New Orleans airport's largest carrier, announces plans to fly to Hawaii HONOLULU -- Southwest Airlines is planning to offer flights to and from Hawaii and expects tickets to go on sale in 2018, airline officials said.

The airline, the largest carrier at New Orleans' Louis Armstrong International Airport, begins flights to Kahului Airport on the island of Maui on April 7. Eventually it plans to serve four airports in Hawaii from Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego.

Southwest plans to start daily inter-island hops between Honolulu and Kahului on April 28 and between Honolulu and Onizuka International Airport on Hawaii Island on May 12.

Southwest wanted to sell Hawaiian flights last year, but it took longer than expected to gain approval from the Federal Aviation Administration. That process was further delayed by the 35-day government shutdown that began late last year.

Several airlines, including Southwest, Spirit, Jetblue and American, offer routes between New Orleans and Oakland.